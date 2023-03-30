EA to cut 6% of global workforce, impact on Irish jobs unknown

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) is to cut around 6% of its staff as part of a global restructuring plan.

The US company plans to take charges of as much as $200m (€183.9m) during what has been a challenging year for the video game industry.

Employing just under 13,000 people globally, the cuts will impact around 800 workers and take place over the next few months, with some employees being reassigned.

The company has a strong presence in the west of Ireland, with its office in Galway employing teams across EA’s Worldwide Customer Experience, Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering and EA’s Digital Platform.

First opened in 2011, the site has been supported by IDA Ireland and currently employs around 400 people.

It is currently unclear how many of EA’s Irish staff will be impacted by the company's restructuring plans.

EA is the latest tech company with a strong Irish presence to cut jobs amid a global slowdown in the sector.

Since the end of 2022, overly-optimistic forecasts and excessive hiring have prompted a major shift in the sector, with EA joining tech companies including Meta, Twitter, Microsoft and Dell among others in reducing their global workforce.

As part of the restructuring plans, the California-headquartered company's charges include $65m (€59.77m) for employee severance and another $65m in office-space reductions and other expenses, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

“As we drive greater focus across our portfolio, we are moving away from projects that do not contribute to our strategy, reviewing our real estate footprint, and restructuring some of our teams,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson said in a memo to staff.

The global gaming company known for its FIFA and Madden NFL sports franchises struggled to release a new hit last year.

In January, the company shuttered its Pasadena, California, mobile-game studio Industrial Toys, which worked on a version of shooter Battlefield. It also ended production on the mobile version of the popular shooting game Apex Legends. The racing game Need for Speed Unbound, which launched late last year, received little attention.

The company’s next anticipated blockbuster is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which EA delayed until April 28.

In the third quarter, EA’s net bookings fell 9.1% to $2.34 billion, the biggest decline in two years. The video game industry experienced a contraction in 2022 based on a weak release calendar. Game software company Unity Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Inc.’s Riot Games and Israeli gaming company Playtika Holding Corp. all laid off employees, but EA’s cuts are the largest so far in 2023.

The Irish Examiner has reached out to EA for comment.

Additional reporting from Bloomberg.