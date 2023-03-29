Adidas drops its objection to logo of Black Lives Matter

About-turn triggered by concern people could misinterpret Adidas' trademark objection as criticism of Black Lives Matter's mission, source said
Adidas drops its objection to logo of Black Lives Matter

Adidas said it had been using the three-stripes logo on its clothing since 1952, and the trademark has since become an 'iconic' symbol that the public identifies with the company.

Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 16:40

Adidas will drop its opposition to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application for a logo with three yellow stripes, a reversal that comes about two days after first filing the legal objection.

The Black Lives Matter foundation’s trademark application, filed in November 2020, would cover use of the logo on face masks, bracelets, bags, and clothing, as well as for charitable fundraising, among other services. The company said it has been using three stripes on its website since at least 2017.

But Adidas appeared to believe its brand would be damaged if the Black Lives Matter organisation, founded in 2013, obtained a US trademark registration for the three horizontal yellow stripes, according to documents filed this week at the US's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. 

“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” a company spokesperson said in a statement on early Wednesday morning. 

It sought to block the group's application to use the design on goods the German sportswear maker also sells. 

A source close to the company said the rapid about-turn was triggered by concern people could misinterpret Adidas' trademark objection as criticism of Black Lives Matter's mission.

Adidas is struggling financially after ending its lucrative Yeezy shoe partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments he made on social media and in interviews. 

The sportswear firm has also ended its Ivy Park collaboration with Beyoncé, according to media reports. Adidas' contract with the pop star is set to expire at the end of this year.

Court losses

The company is known for its aggressive trademark enforcement tactics despite recent court losses over the three stripes, including an unsuccessful jury trial against luxury brand Thom Browne.

Adidas said it had been using the three-stripes logo on its clothing since 1952, and the trademark has since become an “iconic” symbol that the public identifies with the company. The Black Lives Matter organisation’s mark would likely cause confusion with Adidas’ brand, according to its filing.

“Any defect, objection, or fault found with the goods and services offered” by Black Lives Matter under the proposed trademark “necessarily would reflect on and seriously injure Adidas’s reputation,” it said. 

Adidas has filed over 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, according to court documents from a lawsuit the company brought against designer Thom Browne's fashion house.

Lawfirm Ryan Swanson and Cleveland represent Black Lives Matter and Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton represents Adidas.

• Bloomberg. Additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Majority of restaurants fear closure due to inflation and staffing issues 

More in this section

Clare-based insurance group acquired by global US brokers Clare-based insurance group acquired by global US brokers
Co-producer of Banshees of Inisherin and Valhalla receives €72.5m in tax credits Co-producer of Banshees of Inisherin and Valhalla receives €72.5m in tax credits
Chill Insurance sees profits fall by €3.5m despite rising turnover Chill Insurance sees profits fall by €3.5m despite rising turnover
Organisation: AdidasOrganisation: Black Lives Matter
<p>Chief executive of the RAI Adrian Cummins said that government supports are required for businesses this year. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

Majority of restaurants fear closure due to inflation and staffing issues 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd