Adidas drops its objection to logo of Black Lives Matter

Adidas will drop its opposition to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application for a logo with three yellow stripes, a reversal that comes about two days after first filing the legal objection.

The Black Lives Matter foundation’s trademark application, filed in November 2020, would cover use of the logo on face masks, bracelets, bags, and clothing, as well as for charitable fundraising, among other services. The company said it has been using three stripes on its website since at least 2017.

But Adidas appeared to believe its brand would be damaged if the Black Lives Matter organisation, founded in 2013, obtained a US trademark registration for the three horizontal yellow stripes, according to documents filed this week at the US's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

“Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s trademark application as soon as possible,” a company spokesperson said in a statement on early Wednesday morning.

It sought to block the group's application to use the design on goods the German sportswear maker also sells.

A source close to the company said the rapid about-turn was triggered by concern people could misinterpret Adidas' trademark objection as criticism of Black Lives Matter's mission.

Adidas is struggling financially after ending its lucrative Yeezy shoe partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic comments he made on social media and in interviews.

The sportswear firm has also ended its Ivy Park collaboration with Beyoncé, according to media reports. Adidas' contract with the pop star is set to expire at the end of this year.

Court losses

The company is known for its aggressive trademark enforcement tactics despite recent court losses over the three stripes, including an unsuccessful jury trial against luxury brand Thom Browne.

Adidas said it had been using the three-stripes logo on its clothing since 1952, and the trademark has since become an “iconic” symbol that the public identifies with the company. The Black Lives Matter organisation’s mark would likely cause confusion with Adidas’ brand, according to its filing.

“Any defect, objection, or fault found with the goods and services offered” by Black Lives Matter under the proposed trademark “necessarily would reflect on and seriously injure Adidas’s reputation,” it said.

Adidas has filed over 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, according to court documents from a lawsuit the company brought against designer Thom Browne's fashion house.

Lawfirm Ryan Swanson and Cleveland represent Black Lives Matter and Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton represents Adidas.

• Bloomberg. Additional reporting Reuters