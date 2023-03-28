US outsourcing firm SupportNinja to create 50 new jobs in Cork

The expansion will see the multinational firm add to its existing workforce of over 3,000 over the next three years
Founded in 2015, SupportNinja helps fast-growing companies scale by connecting them with global talent to help outsource services

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 09:50
Emer Walsh

US business outsourcing company, SupportNinja will create 50 new jobs in Cork following the establishment of its new CX Centre of Excellence in the city.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SupportNinja's expansion will see roles across business development, data processing and client services created over the next three years.

Founded in 2015, the company helps other fast-growing businesses connect with global talent support and outsourced services. 

The 50 new jobs will add to SupportNinja's workforce of over 3,000 people who operate across a number of locations worldwide including the US, Phillippines, Romania and now Ireland, working with almost 200 clients worldwide.

"The 50 new jobs are very welcome and a real vote of confidence in Cork City and its talented workforce," said Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney. 

"SupportNinja is an industry leader providing a range of vital services to numerous clients worldwide."

Co-founder and chief operating officer of SupportNinja, Craig Crisler expressed confidence in Ireland's talent pool, saying, "Ireland was a natural choice for us, given the country's commitment to innovation and an exceptional workforce."

"We are excited for the opportunities this partnership with IDA will bring and look forward to continuing to invest in the Irish community,” Mr. Crisler continued.

The project is being supported with IDA Ireland, with interim CEO, Mary Buckley noted that the number of workers directly employed in the multinational sector in Ireland had reached the highest foreign direct investment employment level on record.

