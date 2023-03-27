Volkswagen hails EU deal over e-fuels to drive Porsche cars

Volkswagen hails EU deal over e-fuels to drive Porsche cars

Volkswagen’s efforts on synthetic fuels are led by Porsche, which doesn’t plan to make its lucrative 911 model with a plug,

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 15:29

Volkswagen said the European Union’s deal on e-fuels, or synthetic fuels, will help with special applications such as emergency vehicles and low-volume models like Porsche’s 911 sports car, following an agreement over the weekend on landmark regulation to make all European cars carbon-neutral by 2035.

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Europe’s biggest carmaker remains committed to the electrification of its lineup with a goal of electric vehicle  accounting for around 10% of sales this year and more than half at the end of the decade, VW said. 

E-fuels, made using renewable energy and carbon dioxide captured from the air, aren’t seen as a viable solution for the vast majority of cars, given their high cost and current lack of availability. Instead, the bulk of European carmakers are expected to remain focused on battery-powered vehicles. 

VW and Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume came under fire last year, boasting at an internal event that he successfully lobbied for e-fuels to be included in the new German government’s coalition agreement. 

The EU’s deal means that Germany can formally approve an agreement reached in October that requires new cars to be zero-emissions, a key pillar in the EU’s plans to reach climate neutrality by 2050. 

Volkswagen’s efforts on synthetic fuels are led by Porsche, which doesn’t plan to make its lucrative 911 model with a plug, with a pilot plant in Chile. 

“We see e-fuels as a useful addition to the existing fleet of combustion engines and for special applications,” VW said in a statement on Monday. 

“E-fuels from renewable energies are a contribution to sustainable mobility — the agreement gives manufacturers and above all consumers a clear perspective for planning,” the car maker said. 

Shares in VW rose almost 2% in Frankfurt trading, taking gains this year to over 4%.  

Delayed vote

A vote this month, which was expected to be a simple procedure, was delayed due to objections from Volker Wissing’s pro-business FDP party, the junior member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition. 

Germany’s VDA car lobby said it supported a deal that allows several technologies to reduce CO2 emissions with significant challenges that need to be overcome to scale up production.

“Now we have to enable e-fuel output at scale and at competitive prices, which can only happen with large range of strategic decisions,” the lobby group said in a statement. “Brussels and Berlin need a maximum of stable energy partnerships in the many countries that have excellent conditions to produce e-fuels,” the business group said. 

Italy pushed for the EU plan to include provisions for biofuels and lobbied to delay proceedings for at least two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Poland and Greece also raised concerns around the transparency of the procedure. But approval is likely to be a formality this week, with a majority of member states supporting the rules. 

Bloomberg

Read More

Irish tech company Spearline sold to Silicon Valley firm Cyara

More in this section

Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange Twitter source code leak leads to legal hunt for perpetrator
Deutsche Bank job losses Deutsche Bank shares see biggest slump in three years amid European banking turmoil 
Currencies Major ratings agency S&P fined €1.11m by EU financial markets regulator
environment#Climate ChangetechnologyOrganisation: Volkswagen
<p>Spearline CEO and co-founder Kevin Buckley.</p>

Irish tech company Spearline sold to Silicon Valley firm Cyara

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd