'Subprime lender' Amigo to wind down operations in UK

Amigo Loans Ireland — the so-called pay-day loans provider that charges borrowers up to 50% in interest — will continue to collect payments on outstanding loans only, as Amigo Holdings in the UK has decided to close its doors for good.

Shares in Amigo crashed 85% in London trade on Thursday after the subprime lender said it had halted new lending there and will wind down its operations over the next 12 months.

Amigo entered the Irish market amid much controversy in early 2019, but subsequently paused new lending here citing the onset of the pandemic.

However, on its Irish website, the lender still states that it is a "provider of high-cost credit" but advises borrowers to first "consider alternative options before applying for this credit, including alternatives from other lenders regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland".

"Borrow up to €5,000 if the banks or credit unions said no, we could help with a guarantor loan," according to the website.

"Our moneylending agreements have an APR of 49.9% with a cost of credit of €75.64 per €100 borrowed."

'Better alternative'

Regulators have in the past indicated they had licensed subprime lenders because they were a better alternative than other providers that have no regulation whatsoever.

A spokesperson for the Central Bank said: "Amigo Loans Ireland Limited is a separate Irish entity and remains licensed as a high-cost credit provider, formerly known as moneylenders, on a ‘collections only’ basis in Ireland."

"It is only licensed to collect amounts due on outstanding loans. Irish customers are unaffected by media coverage related to the UK," the regulator said.

Amigo Holdings has long struggled in Britain following its initial sale of shares in London in 2018 that valued it at £1.3bn (€1.47bn).

The UK decision announced on Thursday came after Amigo Holdings failed to raise more money from investors.