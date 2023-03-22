CEO of British owner of Bord Gáis and Whitegate to be paid £5.1m     

CEO of British owner of Bord Gáis and Whitegate to be paid £5.1m     

 Tug boats DSG Titan and Alex tow the oil tanker Minerva Lydia from the jetty at the oil refinery at Whitegate, Co Cork. Picture:  David Creedon

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 15:28

Chris O’Shea, the boss of Centrica, which owns British Gas, Bord Gáis, and the Whitegate power station in Cork, will receive a pay package worth £4.5m (€5.1m) for 2022, the company's annual report has shown, following record profits driven by a surge in energy prices.

The pay-out comes as millions of Irish and British households struggle to pay their energy bills and with the company under scrutiny for the high level of profits and dividend payments amid the crisis.  

The pay package includes a bonus worth £1.4m and a £2.3m long-term share bonus on top of an annual salary of £790,000. 

Centrica-owned Bord Gáis sells gas and electricity to 513,000 customers in the Republic and generates electricity for the grid from Whitegate.     

The row over its profits and dividend payouts to shareholders on the back of soaring energy prices first erupted last summer. Mr O'Shea decided not to take a bonus for 2021 "given the hardships faced by our customers", Centrica said at the time. He was paid a salary of £775,000 for that year.

"Chris successfully navigated challenging regulatory and political issues, continuing to build capability and promote a performance and delivery culture whilst delivering shareholder value through new investment opportunities and portfolio shaping," the company’s annual remuneration report said. 

In Britain, energy regulator Ofgem has banned all energy companies from forcibly installing prepayment meters — which can lead to supplies being cut off if they are not topped up. 

Centrica's profits tripled to a record £3.3bn last year on soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and higher production. Reuters and Irish Examiner

