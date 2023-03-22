CEO of British owner of Bord Gáis and Whitegate to be paid £5.1m     

Chris O’Shea, the boss of Centrica, which owns British Gas, Bord Gáis, and the Whitegate power station in Cork, will receive a pay package worth £4.5m (€5.1m) for 2022, the company's annual report has shown, following record profits driven by a surge in energy prices.

The pay-out comes as millions of Irish and British households struggle to pay their energy bills and with the company under scrutiny for the high level of profits and dividend payments amid the crisis.