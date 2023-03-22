AIB wrote down debts of over €1m for 83 customers

The customers account for 0.05% of the 150,000 people who received some deal from AIB due to debt distress in the last 10 years
AIB wrote down debts of over €1m for 83 customers

FILE PHOTO: Signage and logo are seen on a branch of an AIB (Allied Irish Bank) bank building in Galway, Ireland, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 14:29
Emer Walsh

More than 80 people have received write-downs of over €1m in deals with AIB, a spokesperson for the bank has disclosed to the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

In written replies to the government, AIB confirmed that 83 customers received write-downs of over €1m or 90% of their debt, accounting for 0.05% of the 150,000 people who received some deal from AIB due to debt distress in the last 10 years.

The bank appeared in front of the Oireachtas on March 2nd in the wake of the agreement reached with former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.

Speaking at the time, AIB revealed that just over 1% of customers who received debt write downs got 90% of the money they owed written off, confirming today that 83 individuals received write downs of over €1m.

"The number of borrowers, other than those who went through a bankruptcy or insolvency process, who have received a reduction of over 90% of their loan amounted to circa 1,900," said AIB head of retail Jim O’Keeffe.

"Compared to the circa 150,000 customer resolutions already referenced, this represents a ratio of just over 1%."

The 83 customers represent "outliers" in a "special category," said Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín.

"Its important for AIB to indicate why this small cohort were so special. Why were they treated differently. The total cost of the write down to the 90% rewrite down cohort was €533.8m.

"The bank needs to shed more light as to what differentiated these 83 cases from the experience of the vast majority. AIB has more questions to answer”.

More in this section

Revolut to introduce car insurance to Irish customers Revolut to introduce car insurance to Irish customers
Kenmare Kenmare Resources to deliver more than $50m in dividends to shareholders following record growth
Calculating energy efficiency and energy bill papers ESB profits surge to €847m following price hikes
<p>Jim Robinson and Mark Kenny of Great Island TV Production Company</p>

New Cork TV company aims to bring Munster drama to global market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd