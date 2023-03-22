AIB wrote down debts of over €1m for 83 customers

More than 80 people have received write-downs of over €1m in deals with AIB, a spokesperson for the bank has disclosed to the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

In written replies to the government, AIB confirmed that 83 customers received write-downs of over €1m or 90% of their debt, accounting for 0.05% of the 150,000 people who received some deal from AIB due to debt distress in the last 10 years.

The bank appeared in front of the Oireachtas on March 2nd in the wake of the agreement reached with former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.

Speaking at the time, AIB revealed that just over 1% of customers who received debt write downs got 90% of the money they owed written off, confirming today that 83 individuals received write downs of over €1m.

"The number of borrowers, other than those who went through a bankruptcy or insolvency process, who have received a reduction of over 90% of their loan amounted to circa 1,900," said AIB head of retail Jim O’Keeffe.

"Compared to the circa 150,000 customer resolutions already referenced, this represents a ratio of just over 1%."

The 83 customers represent "outliers" in a "special category," said Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín.

"Its important for AIB to indicate why this small cohort were so special. Why were they treated differently. The total cost of the write down to the 90% rewrite down cohort was €533.8m.

"The bank needs to shed more light as to what differentiated these 83 cases from the experience of the vast majority. AIB has more questions to answer”.