Kenmare Resources to deliver more than $50m in dividends to shareholders following record growth

While cost pressures such as fuel and labour rose for the company, they were offset by a 42% increase in aggregate average selling price across its products.
Kenmare Resources to deliver more than $50m in dividends to shareholders following record growth

Kenmare Resources Managing Director Michael Carvill. Picture Jason Clarke

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 09:26
Cáit Caden

Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources said it will pay out more than $50m (€46m) in dividends to shareholders following a strong year for the company driven by record product prices.

Its annual results showed mineral product revenues climbed 18% and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 39% to $298m in 2022.

“In 2023, the market for our products remains buoyant, although at marginally lower levels than the highs of Q3 2022, with strong customer demand for volume,” said Kenmare Resources Managing Director Michael Carvill.

The company also improved its cash position last year, despite operational challenges including severe lightning strike which halted production for an extended period in February.

In its annual results, the company said it moved to a net cash position of $27.5m at the end of 2022, which represents a $110.3m improvement from the previous year.

The company, which is one of the world’s leading producers of titanium feedstocks via its Moma mine in Mozamboque, said demand for its ilmenite products allowed it to achieve a ninth consecutive price increase in Q4.

Overall, last year marked the second successive year of record profit growth for Kenmare Resources. 

While cost pressures such as fuel and labour rose for the company, they were offset by a 42% increase in aggregate average selling price across its products.

More in this section

Tic tac mints on sale in a supermarket shop in the UK. Tic Tac maker sees profits fall in line with company expectations
Irish jobs at risk as human resource tech firm Workhuman to lay off 10% of staff Irish jobs at risk as human resource tech firm Workhuman to lay off 10% of staff
IDA Ireland appoints Michael Lohan as new chief executive IDA Ireland appoints Michael Lohan as new chief executive
<p>ESB, which is owned by the State, reported a €202m drop in operating profit to €207m.</p>

ESB profits surge to €847m following price hikes

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd