Kenmare Resources to deliver more than $50m in dividends to shareholders following record growth

Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources said it will pay out more than $50m (€46m) in dividends to shareholders following a strong year for the company driven by record product prices.
Its annual results showed mineral product revenues climbed 18% and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 39% to $298m in 2022.
“In 2023, the market for our products remains buoyant, although at marginally lower levels than the highs of Q3 2022, with strong customer demand for volume,” said Kenmare Resources Managing Director Michael Carvill.
The company also improved its cash position last year, despite operational challenges including severe lightning strike which halted production for an extended period in February.
In its annual results, the company said it moved to a net cash position of $27.5m at the end of 2022, which represents a $110.3m improvement from the previous year.
The company, which is one of the world’s leading producers of titanium feedstocks via its Moma mine in Mozamboque, said demand for its ilmenite products allowed it to achieve a ninth consecutive price increase in Q4.
Overall, last year marked the second successive year of record profit growth for Kenmare Resources.
While cost pressures such as fuel and labour rose for the company, they were offset by a 42% increase in aggregate average selling price across its products.