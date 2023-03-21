'Serious safety issues' force Cork's Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital to permanently shut 

One of Cork's busiest veterinary hospitals has been forced to permanently shut due to "serious health and safety issues" with the surgery's building.

The team at Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital in Togher have been operating since 1957, however, what initially started as a temporary closure has now been made permanent, with the hospital closing its doors for the final time on Friday, March 31st.

In a statement given to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson said that serious health and safety concerns meant the hospital's building "is no longer fit for purpose."

"We have continued to operate the business from two temporary buildings but these are unsuitable as a permanent site and this has reduced our ability to provide important veterinary care."

The hospital's emergency out-of-hours provider, MiNightVet Cork, will also cease trading on March 31st.

The spokesperson would not confirm how many workers would be made redundant as a result of the closure.

Gilabbey's staff members, comprising six veterinary surgeons and eight nurses along with office and reception staff have become familiar faces across Munster, having appeared on RTE's Pet Surgeons in 2016.

The program brought viewers behind the scenes, showing Gilabbey's staff tackle everything from minor pet illnesses to anorexic cheetahs in Fota Wildlife Park.

In addition to Fota, the Cork veterinary hospital has also worked Irish Guide Dogs, Cork Canine Rehabilitation Centre and the Garda Dogs Unit.

Once owned by veterinary surgeons Tom Conway, Pat O’Doherty and Shane Guerin, the hospital was acquired in 2018 by UK veterinary services provider, CVS.

Headquartered in Norfolk, the company was founded in 1999 and operates four surgeries in Ireland, combined with just under 500 across the UK and the Netherlands.

Gilabbey Hospital has alerted customers that all pet information on file would be transferred to their new vet once it has been authorised by the customer.

"We thank you for your custom over the years and wish you and your pets the very best for the future."