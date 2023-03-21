IDA Ireland appoints Michael Lohan as new chief executive

IDA Ireland has appointed a new chief executive, with Michael Lohan taking up the role next month.

Mr Lohan takes over from interim CEO, Mary Buckley, who will continue in her role until April 16th at which time she will revert to her role as Executive Director of IDA Ireland.

Currently the IDA's global head of Life Sciences and Talent Transformation and Innovation Departments, Mr Lohan first joined the organisation in 2003 and is also a member of the agency's Executive Leadership Team.

In his 20 years in the agency, Mr Lohan has represented IDA across several fora including as Board member on Digital Manufacturing Ireland, governance member on the SSPC research centre for pharmaceuticals and previously with the Irish Medical Association, the business association within IBEC representing the medical devices and diagnostics sector.

"The Board is confident that Michael has the required experience to lead IDA in the ongoing implementation of our current strategy and on the future development of the organisation," said IDA chairman, Frank Ryan.

"He will continue to lead IDA in the attraction of foreign direct investment to Ireland and the winning of investments for regional locations."

Before joining the IDA, Mr Lohan worked in the the private sector where he held a number of management positions including responsibility for New Business Solutions with Nortel’s European Operations in Galway and a management role with IEC Electronics European Operations.

Michael holds an MSc in Technology Management from University of Galway, and is a graduate of the Berkley Executive Programme.

“Michael will also work in close cooperation with the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment to drive the transformation agenda with client companies," Mr Ryan continued.

"I wish Michael all the best in his new role and have every confidence the organisation will prosper under his leadership”.