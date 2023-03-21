US adtech firm Kargo to create 25 new jobs in Waterford following investment 

US advertising technology company, Kargo is opening its first European R&D hub following a €10m investment, creating 25 new jobs in Waterford.

In the next three years, the company will hire roles in data science and software engineering, adding to its existing workforce of over 500.

This is the second time the US company has expanded across Ireland, having first set up in Waterford following the acquisition of social advertising platform StitcherAds for €55.1m.

Established in 2009 by Conor Ryan and Declan Kennedy, StitcherAds scales marketing campaigns for advertisers on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok, with the acquisition being described as a "thrilling new opportunity" by Mr Kennedy in 2021.

Kargo, which was founded by CEO Harry Kargman in 2003, operates across 11 sites globally with its headquarters in New York. The company provides advertising and content across mobile, social, video, CTV and commerce for over 200 global brands.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney said, "I am really pleased to hear that Kargo has announced plans to open their European R&D Hub in Waterford."

The new facility will provide a Hub for exciting new innovations in technology to be undertaken. The announcement will also be a welcome boost to the South East, and the Government is hugely supportive of all regional investment."

Kargo's new Waterford R&D hub will seek to develop proprietary IP in applied Machine Learning and process automation in the open web cookieless digital advertising industry.

“This investment from Kargo is a big vote of confidence in the existing team and the south-east region,” said Mick O’ Brien, Senior Director of Engineering, Kargo, Waterford.

"Kargo’s decision to choose Waterford as the location of its European R&D hub is really good news," said Interim CEO of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley. "The company is a welcome addition to the South East region’s growing Technology cluster."