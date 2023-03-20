Starbucks gets its new CEO earlier than planned

Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of Starbucks CEO on Monday, two weeks earlier than planned, the global coffee giant confirmed.

Mr Narasimhan, aged 55, has also joined the company’s board of directors, Starbucks said in a statement.

Mr Narasimhan was previously chief executive officer of Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Dettol sprays and Durex condoms. He was also an executive at Pepsi, a Starbucks partner for ready-to-drink products.

He began working at the coffee giant in October and has spent the last few months getting to know the operations at more than 30 stores, manufacturing, and support facilities. He also earned a barista certification.

He replaces company founder Howard Schultz, who had served as interim CEO since returning in April.

“Laxman’s intensive immersion into the business coupled with his extensive experience as a proven brand builder, innovator and operator have uniquely prepared him to lead Starbucks into its next phase of growth,” board chair Mellody Hobson said in a statement.

Starbucks has its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, which Mr Narasimhan will lead.

Starbucks has faced a growing union push at some of its US stores, a movement that started in 2019. Mr Schultz is due to testify before a key US Senate panel on March 29. The US National Labor Relations Board has complained that Starbucks uses illegal tactics to thwart union organising efforts.

Bloomberg