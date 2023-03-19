Skoda warns 3,000 jobs at risk under EU's C02 law

Czech carmaker Skoda warned it would have to cut 3,000 jobs and axe some models if the EU’s proposed Euro 7 emissions scheme is implemented in its current form.

The Euro 7 law, which EU countries and lawmakers will start negotiating this year, would tighten limits on the emission by cars of health-harming pollutants, including nitrogen oxides.

The EU has said the health benefits of the measure would far outweigh the costs, but some car makers have warned it would impose unfeasibly expensive development costs.

"If [Euro 7] is approved in this shape, it would mean for Skoda Auto to close one plant, because we would stop producing the smaller models — Fabia, Scala, Kamiq — that means 3,000 jobs [would be] hit at least," said Martin Jahn, a board member of Skoda, which is part of Volkswagen.

Overall, more than 10,000 jobs would be at risk in the Czech Republic, including at Skoda's suppliers, said Mr Jahn.

The three smaller models represented nearly a third of Skoda's deliveries to customers in 2022.

The Czech Republic said countries had reservations about the short period for adoption of the norm, which under proposals should come into force in mid-2025 for cars.

It has proposed a four-year period for the norm to take effect, along with some technical changes, to give industry time to prepare and boost technological measures.

The scheme, which is part of the European Green Deal, has faced backlash from others in the motor industry.

The CO2 law, the EU's main tool to speed up Europe's shift to electric vehicles, was put on hold after last-minute opposition from Germany.

Call for assurances

Germany, backed by countries including Italy and the Czech Republic, wants clearer assurances that new cars with internal combustion engines can still be sold after 2035, if they run on CO2-neutral fuels.

Other countries have different reservations. Poland, for example, has said its opposition is "much more fundamental" than the types of fuels that can be used after 2035, and has said the proposal would make combustion engines more expensive for consumers.

The EU says the 2035 date is crucial because the average lifespan of new cars is 15 years, so a later ban would stop the EU reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the global milestone scientists say would avert disastrous climate change.

Transport accounts for around a quarter of EU emissions.

