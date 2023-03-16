Ørsted acquires second Irish solar project

Danish energy company, Ørsted has acquired its second Irish solar project in an agreement with renewable energy developer, Terra Solar.

The new site, Garreenleen solar farm in Carlow will have the potential to add 160MW, powering up to 56,000 homes.

With its Irish headquarters in Cork city, the acquisition follows the announcement of Ørsted’s first solar farm in Ireland just outside Carrigaline. Currently, Ørsted’s Cork office employs over 100 people.

The first phase of the Garrenleen solar farm will be delivered by 2025, with the second phase targeting a 2026 completion, subject to Ørsted's final investment decision.

Located 15km outside of Carlow town, this project will contribute to Ørsted’s global goal of 17.5GW of onshore renewables by 2030.

"Once completed, the two phases for this solar project will have a combined capacity of 160MW – making it one of the most significant solar farms in the country," TJ Hunter, Senior Director, Onshore Ireland and UK, Ørsted.

"It is critical however that Government targets are supported by robust investment in grid infrastructure capacity, predictable grid connection timelines, planning timelines and market structures that can deliver."

Prior to the Garrenleen site's scheduled completion in 2026, Ørsted's first acquisition of Ballinrea Solar Farm in Cork is set to become operational in 2025.

Already generating 360MW of onshore wind, the site produces enough energy to power around 230,000 homes.