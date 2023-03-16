Stripe raises more than €6bn in fresh funding

IRISH-US firm Stripe has raised $6.5bn (€6.15bn) in a funding round led by existing and new investors at a sharply reduced valuation of $50 billion, down nearly 50% from two years ago.

The payments company, headed by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison said the funds will be used to provide liquidity to current and former employees in order to address its large tax bill related to stock granted to workers.