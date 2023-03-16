Stripe raises more than €6bn in fresh funding

IRISH-US firm Stripe has raised $6.5bn (€6.15bn) in a funding round led by existing and new investors at a sharply reduced valuation of $50 billion, down nearly 50% from two years ago.
The payments company, headed by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison said the funds will be used to provide liquidity to current and former employees in order to address its large tax bill related to stock granted to workers.
About $3.5bn of the newly-raised capital will be used to cover the tax bill, with the rest being used to buy shares from employees, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as these discussions were confidential.
Primary investors include existing Stripe shareholders—Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, MSD Partners, and Thrive Capital—as well as new investors including GIC, Goldman Sachs Asset and Wealth Management, and Temasek.
The funding marks a steep decline in the valuation of the fintech startup, which was valued at $95bn in March 2021.
Stripe said it did not need the new funds to run its business. After years of signing big checks for high-flying startups, investors have turned more cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening drains out excess liquidity.
Startup metrics such as profitability and cash burn are being scrutinized more closely. Last year, Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna also raised capital at a significantly lower valuation.
Stripe, which counts Amazon, Ford, BMW and Chat among its customers, has previously said it is aiming to turn profitable before going public.
Additional reporting Reuters