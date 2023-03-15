Apple supplier Foxconn forecasts flat sales in 2023 after reporting profit miss

Apple and other brands have struggled with tepid consumer spending during a post-pandemic economic downturn, which threatens Foxconn’s already thin margins.
Apple supplier Foxconn forecasts flat sales in 2023 after reporting profit miss

The flattish full-year outlook is matched by the current quarter, which the company indicated is expected to be in line with market consensus.

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 08:52

Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, reported profit that fell just shy of expectations and offered a cautious outlook for this year.

The Taiwanese Apple assembler offered a forecast of slumping consumer electronics demand this year offset by an uptick in expected sales of cloud and networking products, PCs and other components.

The flattish full-year outlook is matched by the current quarter, which the company indicated is expected to be in line with market consensus.

It reported net income of NT$40n (€1.2bn) for the last three months of 2022 on sales totalling NT$1.96tn. That was down 10% on the same period in the prior year and operating profit also slumped 16%. Analysts had expected slightly higher profit with a consensus average of NT$40.91bn ahead of the report on Wednesday.

The company dealt with a coronavirus outbreak at its most important plant in China’s Zhengzhou during most of the period. The effects of virus containment measures and worker protests opposing the restrictions cut into its ability to produce Apple’s most in-demand iPhone Pro models.

Apple and other brands have struggled with tepid consumer spending during a post-pandemic economic downturn, which threatens Foxconn’s already thin margins.

Last week’s Silicon Valley Bank collapse has fanned fears of systemic financial risk, further clouding the outlook for the global economy.

Beyond Apple’s range of smartphones and Mac computers, Foxconn assembles high-end electronics for large and small customers and is vulnerable to slumps in consumer or enterprise demand. Demand for the iPhone has already slipped, with Foxconn reporting February sales were 12% lower this year.

Foxconn is accelerating an expansion into India with a $700m (€652m) plant in Karnataka in the works. India is one of the few remaining growth markets for smartphones and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put in place incentives to bring more high-tech manufacturing within its borders.

Foxconn and other Apple partners including assembly peers Pegatron and Wistron have been diversifying away from China amid persistent tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu recently met Mr Modi and committed the company to another manufacturing investment in the southern state of Telangana that’s expected to produce 100,000 jobs.

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Dublin Street People17 Zara owner Inditex reports record profit on Christmas sales
EBS to raise interest rates on mortgages by up to 0.75% EBS to raise interest rates on mortgages by up to 0.75%
Pfizer wins first-stage approval for Paxlovid for high-risk covid patients Pfizer wins first-stage approval for Paxlovid for high-risk covid patients
<p>By 2025, a fourth of new sales will be all-electric, the company said, rising to a third by 2026, which is an ambitious leap from the 1-in-11 ratio seen last year.</p>

BMW expects to hit 50% all-electric sales target 'well ahead' of 2030

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd