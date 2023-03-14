Munster hit with worst staff shortages with 86% of employers facing hiring difficulties

More than four out of five Irish employers are struggling to attract talent with Munster the most affected by now record-high staff shortages.

Research from the ManpowerGroup's Employment Outlook Survey reported that 81% of Irish employers are struggling to find talent, the highest shortage in the past 17 years.

“Businesses in Ireland are experiencing the worst talent shortage on record,” said John Galvin, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup Ireland.

“Businesses are proactively trying to hire, but more than eight in ten are struggling to find the talent they need, more than at any other time in the past two decades."

Munster employers reported the most difficulty in securing talent, with 86% feeling the pressure of growing staff shortages. 82% of Dublin companies also reported increasing hardships, along with 83% of wider Leinster. An outlier, Connaught reported the least difficulty, with just 59% struggling to attract staff.

According to the report, 72% of micro-businesses have had difficulty finding skilled talent, compared to 88% of small businesses with 10-49 employees, 81% of medium-sized businesses with 50-249 employees, and 79% of large businesses.

Across sectors, transport and logistics reported the greatest hiring difficulties at 90%, followed by energy and utilities at 88% and healthcare and life sciences at 86%.

Growing staff shortages have prompted soaring salary offerings across all levels, with the survey reporting a 16% rise for the €20k plus salary range, a 20% increase for the €40k plus range, and an increase of 24% for jobs paying over €100k.

“We know that salaries are increasing in most sectors, and larger employers have the greatest ability to absorb salary increases," Mr Gavin continued.

"Employers may also be reducing headcount in non-essential roles in order to pay for the salaries needed to meet the expectations of highly skilled talent. This is more challenging for smaller businesses that have less headroom to downsize while remaining operational."

Currently, the national hiring outlook is 22% for the second quarter of 2023, down three percentage-points on last quarter and down eight percentage-points year-on-year.

Meanwhile, large businesses with over 250 employees have increased their hiring plans despite mounting shortages, with 30% intending to hire, up nine percentage points on Q1.

The IT sector is recording the highest increase in optimism of any sector, with 32% of employers intending to hire, up 23 percentage points from last quarter.

Taking the rest of the top spots are Healthcare and Life Sciences, up 42% with finance & real estate and transport & logistics following behind at 34% and 33% respectively.