Lamb processing site acquired by Waterford's Dawn Meats UK division 

Dunbia, the UK division of Waterford-headquartered Dawn Meats Group has expanded its presence in the West Country following its acquisition of a lamb processing site in Cornwall for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1930, The H R Jasper & Sons lamb abattoir processes up to 10,000 lambs a week, with Dunbia saying the acquisition will "further enhance its position as Britain's leading lamb and beef processor."

The site already employs over 90 people, with the products being sold to retail, wholesale, foodservice and export markets.

Niall Browne, Chief Executive Officer at Dunbia, said: “The reputation and demand for West Country lamb is growing both within Britain and across Europe and we look forward to continuing to work with farmers in Cornwall and across the South West to promote this excellent product to both new and existing customers.”

Livestock Procurement Director at Dunbia, Andrew Smyth noted that the "climate" and "excellent farming practices" in the region would enable them to deliver the first British Spring Lambs of the new season, saying, "This will be a great addition to our range of regional lamb products from Britain and Northern Ireland."

Keith Jasper, Managing Director of H R Jasper & Son said: “We have a proud history of providing great service to both our farmers and our customers and as the family now passes on the business, we are confident that Dunbia will continue that tradition."

The companies have worked together for several years, with Dunbia's parent company, Dawn Meats previously purchasing the Jasper beef abattoir and boning facility in Treburley in Cornwall in 2014.

"We have been doing business with Dunbia for many years," Mr Jasper continued. It’s a family business like ours and has previous experience of acquiring and developing businesses in the West Country. Our family looks forward to continuing to work with Dunbia on the site.”

Dawn Meats was established in Co. Waterford in 1980 and has since grown to report €2.5bn in annual revenue. The company employs 8,000 people and took full control of Dunbia in July 2020, following the successful joint venture that had been established in May 2017.

The combined businesses in the UK and Ireland process approximately 1m cattle and 3.5 million sheep annually.

Dunbia works with over 32,000 farmers across the UK and Ireland, with three sites in Waterford and one in North Cork.

While the details of the acquisition were not disclosed, financial accounts reported by J R Jasper & Sons show the company turned an operating profit of £734,000 in 2022 and an annual revenue of $44.89m.