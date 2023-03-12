Housing agency Respond's two new key senior executives

Respond, the housing and community service providers, has appointed Olivia McCann and Parag Joglekar to senior director roles on its executive management team.

Declan Dunne, CEO of Respond, said: "Olivia and Parag have proven strategic, organisational and people leadership expertise and exceptional sectoral experience. Respond is committed to delivering the much-needed 1,453 high-quality, social and affordable homes that we have in construction across the country right now. Olivia’s and Parag’s combined experience and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to achieve our goals.”