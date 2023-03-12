Housing agency Respond's two new key senior executives

Respond, the housing and community service providers, has appointed Olivia McCann and Parag Joglekar to senior director roles on its executive management team.
Declan Dunne, CEO of Respond, said: "Olivia and Parag have proven strategic, organisational and people leadership expertise and exceptional sectoral experience. Respond is committed to delivering the much-needed 1,453 high-quality, social and affordable homes that we have in construction across the country right now. Olivia’s and Parag’s combined experience and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to achieve our goals.”
Olivia McCann joins Respond as director of legal services and compliance. She brings 30 years of property experience to the team. She will manage the in-house legal team of solicitors and legal service provision by external partners, ensuring compliance with state and company law, internal company policies and appropriate due diligence for the acquisition of homes.
Olivia will also act as company secretary. She joins from McCann Morrissey Clarke, where she specialised in commercial property law, including all aspects of residential property, landlord and tenant law, advising a variety of business sectors.
She is the current president of the Waterford Law Society. Olivia qualified with McCann FitzGerald Solicitors in 1992 and in the UK in 1998 subsequently working with London Law Firm, Clifford Chance and Canary Wharf Group.
Parag Joglekar has been promoted to director of investment and development at Respond. A registered architect in Ireland and the UK, he has 25 years of experience in urban design, private and public housing, regeneration, commercial projects and risk and asset management, in addition to managing design and construction contracts across Ireland, the UK and India.
Having joined Respond in 2001, he leads Respond’s multi-disciplinary development team of 20 construction professionals, responsible for Respond’s current social and cost rental homes building programme, which has a value of more than €1.5bn.