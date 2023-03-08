AIB posts after-tax profit of €765m helped by ECB rate rises

AIB has posted an operating profit of almost €1.1bn for 2022 helped by interest rate hikes and the acquisition of loans from Ulster Bank.

After tax profits rose to €765m for the year as its net interest income increased 20% to almost €2.16bn.

AIB is the last of the three remaining major banks to reveal it generated significant levels of profits for the year.

Bank of Ireland with profits of €1.2bn, and Permanent TSB with earnings of €267m, have also benefitted from the withdrawal of major rivals Ulster Bank and KBC Bank from the Republic.

In its earnings statement, AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said the bank had prospered despite the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis. It also had “a strong start to 2023”, he said.

“Despite high levels of volatility in the global environment, the Irish economy performed well and remains on track to record further growth in 2023,” the CEO said.

Shrinking competition also helped boost AIB's share of the Irish mortgage market to over 32%, and boosted total gross loans as it started to take on commercial loans from Ulster Bank.

A separate deal for AIB to acquire mortgage loans from Ulster Bank was approved by regulators only at the start of this year.

The bank's shares, along with those in Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB, have climbed following the decisions of rivals Ulster Bank and KBC Bank to exit the market, and since the European Central Bank started hiking interest rates last summer.

“The structure of our balance sheet is geared towards higher interest rates,” AIB said in the statement.

"The impact of a rising interest rate environment and higher average loan volumes were the main drivers," it said.

Forecasts for net interest income this year are based on the European Central Bank’s deposit rate reaching 3.5% and a Bank of England rate of 4% by the end of December.

The lender said it plans to deliver €381m to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks based on the 2022 results. The Government still has a substantial stake in AIB.

Separately, Mr Hunt said that the bank deals with all its customers on a fair and consistent basis.

"There are no special rules, there are no special treatments, there are no special cases," he said.

The remarks come after public and political disquiet following the revelation that AIB wrote down a large chunk of the €9.5m that was owed to the bank by former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.