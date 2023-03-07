Bank of Ireland plans share buybacks as it reports €1.2bn profit

Bank of Ireland has said it will deliver €350m to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks after the lender reported an underlying profit of €1.2bn in 2022, helped by rate increases and the acquisition of the loan books from rival KBC Bank.

Its net interest income rose by 12%, “reflecting higher customer balances, higher interest rates and business momentum”, the lender said.

Shares in Bank of Ireland -- along with those in AIB and Permanent TSB -- have risen spectacularly after the exit of rivals KBC Bank and Ulster Bank, and since the European Central Bank started hiking interest rates last summer.

The shares have climbed almost 10% in the last month alone, valuing the lender at almost €11.2bn. The Government had sold down its last remaining shareholding in the bank last year.

Mark Spain, Group Chief Financial Officer and Myles O’Grady, Group Chief Executive. Pic: Naoise Culhane

In the earnings statement, new chief executive Myles O'Grady said that based on the 2022 earnings that the bank plans to pay out €225m in dividends and to buy back €125m of its own shares.

Bank of Ireland was cleared last year by the competition regulator to acquire almost €8bn in loans from KBC Bank, as the Belgian-owned group prepares to shut its doors in Ireland, and to acquire stockbroker Davy. The deals helped Bank of Ireland increase an already significant share of the Irish mortgage market and increase its deposits to €99bn, despite the economic shock caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Notwithstanding global uncertainty, Ireland’s economic backdrop remains supportive,” Mr O'Grady said.

Rate hikes by the European Central Bank help boost the income that lenders generate and potentially boost profitability.

For the current 2023 financial year, Bank of Ireland forecast net interest income is likely to rise by a further 12% from fourth quarter levels. And costs are likely to run at the same level this year as in 2022, it said.

Rapidly shrinking competition in Irish banking has also involved the carving out of the billions of loans and deposits of Ulster Bank between Permanent TSB and AIB.