20 new jobs in Cork as Nisbets opens new distribution centre

Global hospitality equipment distributor Nisbets has opened a new national distribution centre in Cork, creating 20 new jobs and with plans to grow staff numbers further this year.

Nisbets is a multinational distributor of catering equipment and restaurant supplies to the professional hospitality sector in Europe, and has been in Ireland for 30 years, with more than 30,000 Irish customers.

Headquartered in Avonmouth, Bristol, the firm employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and has offices in the UK, Ireland, Holland, France, Australia, and New Zealand.

The distributor has officially opened its new national distribution centre and showroom in Blarney Business Park, creating an additional 20 full-time jobs.

Nisbets now employs 39 people in Cork across customer support, sales, accounts and warehousing operations, with plans to create additional roles in 2023 across field sales, its contact centre and warehouse.

This will bring the total number of people employed by Nisbets in Ireland to 60, and the company also plans to take on up to 10 temporary roles during busy periods.

Eoghan Donnellan, Nisbets’ General Manager for Ireland; Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD; Noreen Lawrance, Nisbets’ HR Team; and Robin White, Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK and Ireland. Pictured at the official opening of Nisbets’ new national distribution centre and showroom in Cork. Nisbets is one of Europe’s leading distributors of catering equipment and restaurant supplies. The new distribution centre is located at the Blarney Business Park and its opening has created an additional 20 full-time jobs. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Speaking at the official opening event, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD said it is “fantastic” to see Nisbets’ operations grow and create 20 new jobs.

“The food, catering and hospitality industries are important sectors of the Irish economy and like many sectors have experienced a challenging few years. I am delighted to see Nisbets’ commitment to Ireland here today and wish them every success in the future,” he said.

The facility in Blarney extends to 62,000 sq ft. and the new showroom is open to both trade and public customers.

There are more than 6,000 products for bars, hotels, restaurants and home kitchens available on site, in addition to another 22,000 lines available online, as well as expert advice and product demonstrations.

Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Robin White said that the distribution centre and showroom in Cork will serve as the company’s Irish head office.

“We’re delighted to see our Irish team expand; we now have a team of 39 full-time staff in Cork. In addition to our Cork location, we have a Nationwide field sales team & service engineer as well as retail stores in Dublin and Belfast,” he said.

General Manager for Ireland, Eoghan Donnellan added that with 30 years of experience in Ireland, Nisbets “know what it takes for a restaurant, bar, cafe, kitchen or canteen to be successful”.

“We’re committed to offering our customers the best experience whether they’re shopping online, ordering over the phone or paying a visit to our new showroom. We also know how valuable our customers’ time is and we aim to provide a seamless, hassle-free way to get all the catering equipment you need,” he said.