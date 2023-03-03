Apple supplier invests $700m to accelerate move away from China 

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology plans to invest about $700m (€660m) on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, underscoring an accelerating shift of manufacturing away from China as Washington-Beijing tensions grow.

The Taiwanese company plans to build the plant to make iPhone parts on a 300-acre site close to the airport in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to sources. The factory may also assemble Apple’s handsets, and Foxconn may also use the site to produce some parts for its nascent electric vehicle business.