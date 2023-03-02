Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Esri Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Barclays Private Bank, DP Energy, Logicalis and Ingenium.

Caitlyn Buchanan has been appointed as digital marketing executive at Esri Ireland, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) services company, delivering brand campaigns to drive new customer growth and optimising Esri’s website and social channels. She previously held marketing roles with Company Bureau Formations, managing websites, social media, online advertising and customer communications; she has also worked with Vedas Beauty and The Pilates Movement in Dun Laoghaire, integrating the websites and booking systems across the business. She holds a degree in Business and Marketing from University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. She also holds an executive diploma in Strategic Digital Marketing from TU Dublin.

Pat Coleman has been appointed as head of group market and liquidity risk for the Bank of Ireland Group. Pat joined Bank of Ireland in 2015 as head of treasury and ALM (Asset and Liability Management) Market Risk. He previously held a number of senior treasury and capital markets roles at Depfa Bank and was also head of treasury at Commerzbank Europe (Ireland). He holds an MA in Economics and an MSc in Risk Management from UCD. In his new role, Pat leads the bank’s oversight of market risk management (interest rates, foreign exchange etc) and liquidity risk. Bank of Ireland had total assets of €156bn at end June 2022.

Orla Meagher has been appointed as head of coverage in Ireland with Barclays Private Bank. She will drive growth strategy in the Irish market, reporting to Pat McCormack, head of Barclays Private Bank. She will drive brand development, and grow high-quality client markets. Orla brings 20 years of financial services experience. From 2017-19, she spent two years at Investec’s Dublin office as a senior manager of treasury products and distribution, leading coverage for the Munster region and collaborations with economic development agencies. Last year, she rejoined Barclays. She had previously spent 15 years tenure with Barclays in Dublin and London in director and manager roles.

Jeffrey Godsell has been promoted to a new role with DP Energy, developer of renewable energy projects in in Buttevant, Co Cork. He has been appointed as technical manager of Power to X, a new area examining electricity conversion, storage and reconversion pathways. He will focus on synthetic fuels, green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-methanol and e-kerosene. He joined the firm a year ago as a principal grid engineer, working on renewable energy projects across Ireland, Canada and Australia. He holds an Elec Eng degree and a Masters in Electronics from UCC, and a PhD in Engineering (integration of power supply on chip) from Tyndall National Institute.

Mairead Malone has been appointed as sales director for Ireland with Logicalis UK&I, an IT solutions and managed services provider. She will drive sales and business growth in the Irish market. Mairead has over 25 years of IT sales experience, and is a leader in both traditional and service-based sales. Mairead was previously regional vice president for channel and cloud sales Europe at Sungard Availability Services. Prior to this, she was group commercial director with Arrow (formerly Commtech), where she oversaw the sales, technical, and marketing teams. This followed ten years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC) in sales and management roles. Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7bn globally.

Stephen Ruschitzko has been appointed as chief operating officer and senior consultant at Ingenium, the business consultants in Limerick. Stephen brings significant experience to his new role. From 2016-22, he was managing director and customer experience strategist with Resonation. From 2013-15, he was vice-president for customer care with Virgin Media Ireland. From 2010-13, he was director of customer care with UPC. This latest appointment follows significant growth in the Limerick-based business and a number of successful projects. Ingenium works with organisations to achieve their ambitions in a sustainable manner, through comprehensive strategic planning, high impact learning and development or maximising efficiency with digital solutions.