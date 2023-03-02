Just Eat full-year sales rise on increase in order spending

The company reported a loss for the period of €5.7bn, which was wider than analyst estimates for a €3.65bn loss.
Amsterdam-based Just Eat has been focusing on cutting costs as it looks for ways to win new customers.

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 07:31
April Roach

Just Eat Takeaway.com reported revenue that rose last year as spending on orders increased, even as volumes fell.

Revenue increased about 4% to €5.6bn in 2022, the company said in a statement Wednesday. That matched what analysts expected in the period.

The food-delivery companies that experienced surging orders during the pandemic have been grappling with a slowdown after restaurants reopened for in-person dining. Amsterdam-based Just Eat has been focusing on cutting costs as it looks for ways to win new customers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the full year was €19m compared to a loss of €350m the previous year, the company said. Just Eat maintained its long-term targets and said it still expects to achieve adjusted Ebitda of about €225m in 2023, with growth skewed toward the end of the year.

The shares reversed earlier losses of as much as 11% and were trading 3% higher as of 1:40 p.m. local time.

Just Eat’s large Ebitda beat in the second half of 2022 was mainly due to the firm’s Northern Europe segment, according to Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne. Another key item from the results was a lack of guidance on the gross transaction value for 2023, Thorne said.

Growth in the US needs to improve said Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen on a call with journalists, adding that the company’s businesses have “very varied results.” 

Just Eat Takeaway’s recent efforts to consolidate have led it to partner with UK supermarket J Sainsbury, Turkish startup Getir Perakende Lojistik and Domino’s Pizza.

The firm has plans for additional partnerships this year, Groen said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We have a huge pipeline of grocery stores that we anticipate will go online in a large number of countries within a couple of months,” said Groen, referring to upcoming partnerships.

The company is not only looking into food delivery partnerships but is also carrying out test runs with Dutch retailer Blokker which allows customers to have non-food items such as cookery or batteries delivered.

The company reported a loss for the period of €5.7bn, which was wider than analyst estimates for a €3.65bn loss. That was mainly due to a €4.6bn impairment on past equity-funded acquisitions and a book loss of €275m on the sale of the firm’s stake in iFood.

Orders dropped 9% to €984m and the gross transaction value of €28.2bn in 2022 was stable compared to a year earlier due to higher average transaction value and favourable foreign exchange rates.

The firm said in its January trading update that the pandemic continued to affect its year-on-year comparison, but a focus on profitability resulted in Just Eat meeting its goal of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2022.

Just Eat said it continues to actively explore the possible sale of its US-based Grubhub unit.

There is uncertainty about the future profitability of Grubhub because of the fee caps that are still in place in New York, Groen said.

Bloomberg

