Ulster Bank personal credit cards will no longer work from March 22

Ulster Bank has urged remaining customers in the Republic to cease using credit cards with the bank as they will no longer work from March 22.

Any recurring transactions set up on a customer’s credit card will be cancelled and returned unpaid after this date.

“Customers should find a new provider, move any transactions, and close their credit card account with us before this date,” said Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard.

Customers are being asked to move their recurring transactions, pay the outstanding balance ensuring there is sufficient funds to cover the Government Stamp Duty and Close their Ulster Bank credit card.

The bank said customers who have not paid their balance in full by this date should continue to make repayments each month on any remaining balance in line with the terms and conditions of their credit card agreement to avoid missing a payment and going into arrears.

“This means paying at least the minimum payment, although we encourage customers to clear as much of their balance as they can,” the bank said.

The warning comes as Ulster Bank makes its final preparations to leave the retail banking market in Ireland.

Last September, Ulster Bank wrote to all personal credit card holders and gave them six months’ notice to choose a new banking services provider and close their Ulster Bank credit card.

“We are now nearing the end of the six months’ notice period and are urging these customers to take action, if they have not already done so,” said Ms Howard.

Ulster Bank said it has been contacting customers who may have difficulty repaying their full balance and who would benefit from early and direct engagement before their card no longer works. This includes offering support on a case-by-case basis for individual repayment plans.