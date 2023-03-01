Glenveagh Properties sees 50% increase in sales driving increase in profits

Housing developer Glenveagh Properties has seen its pre-tax profits increase to €63m in 2022 driven by a 50% increase in suburban home sales, new results show.

In 2022, Glenveagh sold 1,354 suburban properties in 2022, up from the 902 recorded in 2021, which resulted in a 35% increase in revenue from €476.8m to €644.7m in 2022. The company’s earnings-per-share also increased to 7.6c per share from 4.5c per share.

Pre-tax profits increased 38% from €45.7m to €63m.

CEO Stephen Garvey said Glenveagh is “capable of building many more new homes” if the Government matches its ambitions on “much-needed planning reform”.

“It deserves credit for the effectiveness of its measures supporting first-time buyers, but this crisis cannot be ended without a significant ramp-up in supply across the industry.”

Mr Garvey said that they already had to reduce their plans to build 1,700 suburban homes in 2023 by 350 units due to planning issues.

"We had planned to do around 1700 units, which is about 20% of the suburban product that we weren't able to supply due to not getting them through the planning system.

"Everyone has a right to object, but there are some spurious objections that are going on out there and are delaying housing, and obviously, not having a board functioning has been an issue and has delayed decisions,” he said.

“We are ready to play a leading role in delivering more supply; our own experience already this year is proving that even in a more economically challenged environment there is still significant demand for the right product.

“But the industry needs correct policy decisions and a planning framework that is designed for the types of homes that people want - and one which does not undermine the commercial viability of delivering more of these types of homes.”

Going into 2023, Mr Garvey said Glenveagh Properties, said the company is in a “very strong position to continue scaling our business” while “enhancing profitability”.

“We made excellent progress in 2022 in driving strong growth in our key suburban business, strengthening our partnerships business and de-risking our urban land portfolio.

“We have also demonstrated rigorous control of our costs, significant innovation in acquisitions to enhance our supply chain, and an optimised capital management programme that has returned over €250 million to shareholders in two years.”

As of the end of 2022, the company is sitting on a landbank value of €458.5m - down from €567.2m - of which 13% is now made up of urban units.

Glenveagh said it expects urban transactions completed during the year to generate overall revenue of over €310 million.

The company said that it was able to limit build cost inflation to between 8%-9% in 2022 through long-term supply-chain commitments and the use of the Group's scale.

It continues to see a positive long-term outlook in the Irish residential housing market. It has 21 suburban and urban construction sites active with an additional five new sites to open this year.

The company has a net debt of €13.8m.