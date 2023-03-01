Cork's RedFM acquired by Newstalk and TodayFM owner 

German communications giant, Bauer Media Audio has announced its completed acquisition of one of Ireland's largest regional radio stations, Cork's RedFM.

The station joins Newstalk, TodayFM, Dublin's 98FM, SPIN 1038 and Spin Southwest as part of Bauer's growing Irish portfolio, which combined will equate to just under 2 million listeners every week.

Red FM is Cork's most popular radio station with more than 129,000 listeners. Its roster of broadcasters includes Neil Prendeville, Philip Bourke and Dave Mac’s Drive, with Prendeville's daily show the most listened to in the county.

Prior to the acquisition, Vienna Investments Ltd owned by Pearse Farrell and Bernadette Keogh was the majority shareholder in Red FM. The Irish Times Group is also a part-owner of the station, having acquired a stake through its acquisition of the Irish Examiner and other titles in 2018.

Last year, Bauer Media Audio acquired Irish commercial radio group, Communicorp in a deal understood to be worth over €100m, marking the end of billionaire, Denis O'Brien's involvement in the Irish media market.

Founded in Germany, Bauer Media Audio has been in operation for over 140 years, now operating across nine European countries. Its 150 brands reach over 60 million listeners weekly through its combined radio and online services.

"I’d like to thank everyone who have been a part of this journey for their contribution, in particular the staff at the radio station, who have been central to our success over the last 20 years," said Red FM CEO, Diarmuid O'Leary.

"Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO, Simon Myciunka said the Cork radio station was a "great addition to their portfolio," saying that the group "looks forward to working alongside the talented Red FM team to continue to deliver an exceptional listening experience.”