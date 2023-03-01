Cork's RedFM acquired by Newstalk and TodayFM owner 

RedFM is the sixth radio station to be added to German group Bauer Media Audio's Irish portfolio
Cork's RedFM acquired by Newstalk and TodayFM owner 

Red FM is Cork's most popular radio station with more than 129,000 listeners.

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 10:48
Emer Walsh

German communications giant, Bauer Media Audio has announced its completed acquisition of one of Ireland's largest regional radio stations, Cork's RedFM. 

The station joins Newstalk, TodayFM, Dublin's 98FM, SPIN 1038 and Spin Southwest as part of Bauer's growing Irish portfolio, which combined will equate to just under 2 million listeners every week.

Red FM is Cork's most popular radio station with more than 129,000 listeners. Its roster of broadcasters includes Neil Prendeville, Philip Bourke and Dave Mac’s Drive, with Prendeville's daily show the most listened to in the county. 

Prior to the acquisition, Vienna Investments Ltd owned by Pearse Farrell and Bernadette Keogh was the majority shareholder in Red FM. The Irish Times Group is also a part-owner of the station, having acquired a stake through its acquisition of the Irish Examiner and other titles in 2018.

Last year, Bauer Media Audio acquired Irish commercial radio group, Communicorp in a deal understood to be worth over €100m, marking the end of billionaire, Denis O'Brien's involvement in the Irish media market.

Founded in Germany, Bauer Media Audio has been in operation for over 140 years, now operating across nine European countries. Its 150 brands reach over 60 million listeners weekly through its combined radio and online services.

"I’d like to thank everyone who have been a part of this journey for their contribution, in particular the staff at the radio station, who have been central to our success over the last 20 years," said Red FM CEO, Diarmuid O'Leary. 

"Red FM is now ready to embark on a new chapter, and I’m sure that as a valued part of Bauer Media Audio, the station will continue to soar to even greater heights.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO, Simon Myciunka said the Cork radio station was a "great addition to their portfolio," saying that the group "looks forward to working alongside the talented Red FM team to continue to deliver an exceptional listening experience.”

More in this section

Glanbia considers further price hikes after delivering its highest ever annual earnings Glanbia considers further price hikes after delivering its highest ever annual earnings
FILE PHOTO Permanent TSB has announced pre-tax losses of €166 million last year, as Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley claims there Permanent TSB posts €267m profits on Ulster Bank loan gains and ECB rate hikes
Imitators using shamrocks and harps to mislead consumers into buying non-Irish Liqueur  Imitators using shamrocks and harps to mislead consumers into buying non-Irish Liqueur 
<p>Revenues from its crypto business shrank in 2022 as the crypto-downturn hit the firm.</p>

Revolut's 2021 revenues grew by 33% despite crypto winter

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd