Permanent TSB posts €267m profits on Ulster Bank loan gains and ECB rate hikes

Permanent TSB posted pre-tax profits of €267m in 2022 after tapping hefty accounting gains from the acquisition of billions worth in mortgage loans from Ulster Bank.

The lender is one of the three remaining banks that strengthened their grip over Irish banking and have benefitted ever since the European Central Bank started hiking interest rates from last summer.

It reported it had absorbed €222m in exceptional gains linked to the ongoing acquisition of €7.6bn in mortgages and small business loan books from Ulster Bank, which is closing its doors in the Republic. Its underlying profit was much smaller at €45m, however.

Permanent TSB, which is majority controlled by the Government, has also rebranded 25 Ulster Bank branches, including the Wilton branch in Cork, Shannon in Clare, and Thurles in Tipperary.

In the earnings statement, chief executive Eamonn Crowley said the benefits of the Ulster Bank deal were already flowing through for his bank.

He said that underlying profit had “improved significantly” while its share of the new mortgage market had increased to 18.5% by the end December.

Along with AIB and Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB is tapping the rapid shrinkage of competition in Irish banking, as a second major rival KBC Bank also prepares to close its doors.

All three remaining Irish banks are benefitting from the ECB rate hikes that help boost their income and potentially banking profits.

Permanent TSB said it had increased its net income by 16% to €362m, “driven primarily by the changed interest rate environment, improved returns from treasury balances and the migration” of the Ulster Bank loans it has so far taken on. Customer deposits had risen to €21.7bn by the end of the year.

“Notwithstanding uncertainty in the macroeconomic backdrop, the bank’s core business markets remain strong and are expected to continue to grow during 2023,” it said.

The bank’s shares have surged 44% since the start of the year to value the lender at over €1.4bn.

The latest shake-up of Irish banking also involves Bank of Ireland securing €9bn in mortgage loans and deposits from KBC Bank, which is also exiting banking in Ireland, and AIB securing around €5.7bn in performing tracker mortgage loans and €4.2bn in commercial loans from Ulster Bank.