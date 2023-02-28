Imitators using shamrocks and harps to mislead consumers into buying non-Irish Liqueur 

Deceptive marketing and misleading labelling is being used by imitators to trick consumers into believing they are buying authentic Irish Cream Liqueur, according to a report by Ibec trade association, Drinks Ireland.

Findings from the report show that despite a number of protections in place to safeguard Irish producers, there remains a number of non-Irish cream products in the marketplace attempting to imitate authentic Irish Cream Liqueur.

Traditional symbols including shamrocks, harps and Celtic crosses have been used to advertise non-Irish products according to the trade association, with Drinks Ireland now kickstarting a campaign to encourage producers and wholesalers to identify and report potentially fake products.

The growing number of imitators follows soaring sales in Irish Cream Liqueur both domestically and abroad which have already outstripped pre-pandemic levels, standing just shy of breaking the 10 million cases barrier for the first time.

Currently, there are a number of safeguards in place to protect Irish Cream Liqueur, one of which being the Geographic Indication (GI) across the EU, UK and international markets where Free Trade Agreements are in place.

The GI status means that Irish Cream Liqueur must be produced on the island of Ireland, with a specific production process and approved ingredients including Irish Whiskey and fresh Irish dairy cream.

"The Irish Cream Liqueur sector is one we are hugely proud of which uses products of Irish agriculture through fresh Irish cream and Irish Whiskey," said Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

"The Geographic Indication is vital to safeguard the authentic and unique nature of our Irish Cream Liqueur internationally, and there is a clear need for ongoing vigilance to protect these products in our key export markets.”

Johnny Harte, Chair of the Drinks Ireland Irish Cream working group warned that as sales continue to increase globally, with this growth comes threats of imitation.

"The ambition of our campaign and report is to empower producers, wholesalers, distributors and others to document and report potentially fake products."