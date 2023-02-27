Sharp fall in Irish business acquisitions due to inflation and Ukraine war 

High inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine led to a drop in merger and acquisitions activity involving Irish companies in 2022, a new report has found.

The Irish M&A Market report for 2022 by law firm William Fry found that there were 300 merger and acquisition deals recorded last year down 2% from 2021 which had been a record year. The total value of all these deals came to €14.8 bn - a drop of 38% on the total value recorded in 2021.

However, this does not include the offer of Amgen to buy Horizon Therapeutics - the US company with headquarters in Dublin - for €26.8 bn ($28.3 bn) which was announced in December.

“Ireland is not immune to the headwinds buffeting the global economy. Rising interest rates, persistently high inflation, slower growth in Western markets, war in Ukraine and global supply chain disruption all present significant challenges,” said Stephen Keogh, Head of Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions at William Fry.

“Ireland appears, however, to be weathering the storm more comfortably than many other countries and the economy continues to outperform. While the bumper M&A year of 2021 was always going to be difficult to match, the data for 2022 is strong despite something of a slowdown in the second half of the year.”

Of the 300 deals, 216 involved cross-border transactions which were worth a total of €12.5 bn. Just seven deals were worth over €500 million which had an aggregate value of €11.5bn.

The vast majority of the deals, 86%, were worth between €5m and €250m.

Mergers and acquisitions in the financial services sector accounted for 51% of the total €14.8 bn spent in 2022 which was largely driven by the €6.4 billion acquisition of Goshawk Management Ltd by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group - the largest single deal recorded last year.

The technology, media and telecoms sector had the highest number of mergers and acquisitions overall with 22% of the 300 completed in 2022.

Looking ahead to this year, Mr Keogh said that Irish mergers and acquisitions have proven to be “extremely resilient” over the past few years.

“The remarkably strong market for dealmaking witnessed in 2021 continued during the first and second quarters of 2022, before easing in the second half,’ he said.

“The question is whether that slowdown continues or even accelerates in 2023 - the current global economic picture suggests that a cautious approach would be wise. Nevertheless, there are reasons to be positive about the outlook for M&A activity in Ireland with many advisers reporting strong pipelines of work."