Penneys owner AB Foods raises outlook on consumer resilience

The group said it had traded "well ahead" of expectations
Penneys owner AB Foods raises outlook on consumer resilience

Penneys has been slowly rolling out a website for Irish customers but has yet to implement online ordering and home deliveries.

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 08:26

Penneys and Primark owner Associated British Foods raised its financial guidance for full-year 2022-23, saying consumer spending had proven to be more resilient than it expected.

The group said Primark had traded "well ahead" of expectations, with sales in the first half to March 4 expected to be £4.2bn (€4.76bn), up 16% at constant currency, with adjusted operating profit margin now expected to be above 8%.

"Our proposition of great quality at affordable prices and attractive store experience is proving increasingly appealing to both existing and new customers," it said, noting early reaction to its spring and summer ranges has been "very positive".

Last September, Primark said it had decided to limit further price increases in 2022-23 beyond those already planned, seeking to maintain its value credentials among consumers.

The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said total first half sales were expected be more than 16% ahead of the previous year at constant currency, with adjusted operating profit broadly in line with the previous year.

It said its food businesses, including grocery brands Twinings tea, Jordans cereals and Ovaltine drinks, continued to seek to recover inflation through cost mitigation and price increases.

For full year 2022-23, AB Foods said it now expected adjusted operating profit broadly in line with 2021-22 compared with a previous forecast of lower than the £1.44bn made that year.

For the second half the recovery of significant inflation in input costs remains a management priority, the group said, but it noted inflation has become less volatile and recently some commodity costs have declined.

"Macro-economic headwinds for the consumer remain and may weigh on spending in the months ahead," it said.

"At Primark, we remain cautious about the resilience of consumer discretionary spending in the face of continuing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates."

Shares in AB Foods were up 2% in early trade, having increased 24% so far this year.

More in this section

Construction mason worker with spatula and mortar Bennett Construction revenues hit by pandemic
Energy traders grappling with price volatility - ESB deputy CEO Energy traders grappling with price volatility - ESB deputy CEO
FILE PHOTO The Chief Executive of the Dublin Airport Authority, Kenny Jacobs, has called for a State defence system to take down Aer Lingus returns to profit after post-covid surge in travel demand
<p>Ulster Bank to increase interest rates between 0.4% and 0.9% on a number of its fixed-rate mortgages. </p>

Ulster Bank raises fixed mortgage interest rates from today

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd