Roughty food and Trigon Hotels win top Cork Business awards

Roughty Foodie and Trigon Hotels claimed the top prizes at the 66th Cork Business of the Year Awards held at the weekend.

Hosted by the Cor Business Association (CBA) the Large Business of the Year award went to Trigon which operates The Metropole, Cork International and Cork Airport hotels. Roughty Foodie based in the English Market won the SME Business of the Year Award.

Best SME award went to Roughty Foodie. Margo Murphy accepting the award from Keith Lowther of Peninsula. Also included are Dr. John Sheehan, Deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork; Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Finance, Michael Grath with staff from the Roughty Foodie at the 2023 CBA (Cork Business Association) President's Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork.

At the event, held in the Radisson hotel in Little Island, Manus O’Callaghan was named Champion of Cork for his dedication to promote the city and its citizens through the Cork Person of the Month and Person of the Year Awards.

The awards are run in partnership with JCD, Centra, Peninsula Ireland and The Irish Examiner. They recognise the value and achievement of Cork businesses that survived, thrived and innovated over the past year and those who have contributed to the enhancement of the commercial, cultural and civic life of Cork.

“Our awards night is a celebration of the Cork business community who are driving our local economy," CBA President Kevin Herlihy said.

In his speech, he urged the Government to bring fresh ideas to resolve the housing crisis which he said was impacting businesses trying to employ new workers.

Champion of Cork award (sponsored by MTU) was presented to Manus O'Callaghan by Maggie Cusack, President of MTU. Included is Kevin Herlihy, President of CBA. at the 2023 CBA (Cork Business Association) President's Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork.

“I would like to congratulate each finalist and winner, as these are the people who are at the beating heart of our city. Each and every one of them demonstrated innovation and perseverance or overcame extreme challenges presented to them in the past year. We managed to ride the storm and emerge stronger after Covid, only to be plunged into greater uncertainty as a result of the war in Ukraine and the energy and cost of living crises that have ensued."

"Nevertheless, Cork businesses are still leading the way forward to a brighter and a better future for our city and its citizens," he said.

“I would especially like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to Margo Murphy from Roughty Foodie and Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, winners of the overall SME Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year respectively. Roughty Foodie supports and champions so many small local producers and brings such colour and flavour to the city while Trigon Hotels with their forward-looking, family-friendly employee policies and inclusion and diversity agenda are fast becoming a model to which other businesses can aspire.”

The full list of winners:

Large Business of the Year: Trigon Hotels

SME Business of the Year: Roughty Foodie in The English Market

Champion of Cork sponsored by Munster Technological University (MTU): Manus O’Callaghan

Sustainable Business Innovation sponsored by Cross Group: Ballymaloe House

Best New Cork Business sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office: Cork Harbour Cruises

Best Cork Family Business sponsored by AIB: The Chicken Inn

Best Cork Hotel sponsored by IHF, Cork Branch. The Kingsley

Best Cork Restaurant sponsored by The English Market: Rare @ The Blue Haven Best Cork Café sponsored by The English Market: SOMA Coffee Co.

Best Cork VFI Pub sponsored by the VFI: Barry’s of Douglas

Best Cork Retail Business sponsored by Cork City Council: Leaders Menswear

Best in Tourism, Arts, Events sponsored by Failte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East: IMART - International Mixed-Ability Rugby Tournament

Best in Professional Business Services Sponsored by B2B Signs & B2B Print: ERA Downey McCarthy, Auctioneers

Best in Digital sponsored by Cork Airport: HomeHak.com

Guests at the awards enjoyed a five-course ‘Taste Cork” dinner, which was a chef collaboration between The Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel, Trigon Hotels, Barry’s of Douglas, The Carrigaline Court Hotel and The Blue Haven Collection Kinsale. It showcased the producers and growers in the Cork region and was paired with a selection of wines from Centra.