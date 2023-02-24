Ulster Bank raises fixed mortgage interest rates from today

Ulster Bank has once again raised interest rates on its fixed-rate mortgages effective from today.

The bank said its two-year fixed rate mortgage will see a 0.9% increase, its four-year fixed rate and four-year fixed green mortgage will see a 0.6% increase, while its seven year-fixed rate will see a 0.4% increase.

Variable rates remain unaffected by these changes.

The bank also announced that it will no longer be offering Loyalty variable rates for sale.

In a statement, Ulster Bank said its Loyalty variable rate has to date been available to customers who had an income mandated to an Ulster Bank current account.

“Its removal from sale will not impact those customers who already have a Loyalty variable rate mortgage,” the bank said.

“Existing customers who have either applied for a fixed rate and are awaiting a loan offer or who have not yet completed their product switch, the original rates will be honoured by Ulster Bank.”

Customers with fixed rates expiring on March 31 this year will still be able to access the original rates up to the date of expiry of their current rate “in recognition of the fact that they may have planned to select one of our existing rates but may not have actioned that yet”.

The bank previously raised interest rates by 0.75% on the same fixed rate mortgages in November last year. It also announced that it would be removing the five and 10 year fixed mortgage rates from sale.

As part of the company’s withdrawal from the Irish market, Ulster Bank had previously announced that it would no longer accept applications for mortgages from customers from June 10, 2022, except from existing tracker and offset customers.

Earlier this month, the European Central Bank announced that it would once again raise interest rates by 0.5% in a bid to stem rising inflation. The increase is due to come into effect next month.