Ulster Bank raises fixed mortgage interest rates from today

Bank is no longer accepting applications for mortgages from new customers as it continues plans to exit the Irish market
Ulster Bank raises fixed mortgage interest rates from today

Ulster Bank to increase interest rates between 0.4% and 0.9% on a number of its fixed-rate mortgages. 

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 11:54
Ronan Smyth

Ulster Bank has once again raised interest rates on its fixed-rate mortgages effective from today.

The bank said its two-year fixed rate mortgage will see a 0.9% increase, its four-year fixed rate and four-year fixed green mortgage will see a 0.6% increase, while its seven year-fixed rate will see a 0.4% increase.

Variable rates remain unaffected by these changes.

The bank also announced that it will no longer be offering Loyalty variable rates for sale.

In a statement, Ulster Bank said its Loyalty variable rate has to date been available to customers who had an income mandated to an Ulster Bank current account.

“Its removal from sale will not impact those customers who already have a Loyalty variable rate mortgage,” the bank said.

“Existing customers who have either applied for a fixed rate and are awaiting a loan offer or who have not yet completed their product switch, the original rates will be honoured by Ulster Bank.” 

Customers with fixed rates expiring on March 31 this year will still be able to access the original rates up to the date of expiry of their current rate “in recognition of the fact that they may have planned to select one of our existing rates but may not have actioned that yet”.

The bank previously raised interest rates by 0.75% on the same fixed rate mortgages in November last year. It also announced that it would be removing the five and 10 year fixed mortgage rates from sale.

As part of the company’s withdrawal from the Irish market, Ulster Bank had previously announced that it would no longer accept applications for mortgages from customers from June 10, 2022, except from existing tracker and offset customers.

Earlier this month, the European Central Bank announced that it would once again raise interest rates by 0.5% in a bid to stem rising inflation. The increase is due to come into effect next month.

More in this section

TikTok calls EU’s move to ban app from its phones ‘Un-European’ TikTok calls EU’s move to ban app from its phones ‘Un-European’
Inland Cargo Shipping on Europe's Most Important River BASF to cut 2,600 jobs to save costs in energy crisis
Goldman Sachs offers rich clients access to Stripe’s multibillion fundraise Goldman Sachs offers rich clients access to Stripe’s multibillion fundraise
<p>Aer Lingus' parent company, International Airlines Group published its full-year results for 2022 this morning, reporting it had reached its 2019 capacity levels by the fourth quarter of 2022.</p>

Aer Lingus returns to profit after post-covid surge in travel demand

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd