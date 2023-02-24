Irish social equity is more like Sweden than UK, says Professor

Social equity in Ireland’s redistribution of wealth is more akin to a Scandinavian model than neighbouring UK, says Prof Jim Walsh of Maynooth University.

Professor Walsh, Department of Geography and Maynooth University Social Sciences Institute, is the author of a new book, ‘Income distribution and Redistribution in Ireland: A Geographical Exploration’, analysing social and economic change in Ireland over recent decades.

One key finding in Prof Walsh’s book is that the gap between median urban and rural household disposable incomes has gone from 19% less than urban households in 2008 to a gap of just 3% in 2019.

Geography, however, matters hugely in that average; e.g. the 41% median urban income advantage of Dublin versus the Border, Southeast and Midland regions over most of the last two decades. Rural public sector jobs lift the median incomes of some rural areas. In the weakest regions, state transfers, such as dole payments, help narrow many of the rural-urban income gaps.

“Public sector jobs, such as in education, hospitals and the Gardaí, are well distributed throughout the country,” said Prof Walsh. “These public service roles have relatively high wages and are particularly important to the economies of Donegal, Kerry, Mayo, Leitrim and Longford.

“These can be among the highest paid roles in some regions and add significantly to the economic activity in the weaker regions. In these cases, the lower incomes in the productive economy are also accommodated by the State transfers and the State pension, as there are a lot of older people in these rural areas.”

In most cases, Prof Walsh said that these Irish rural-urban income gaps are not as wide as in the UK, where there the model places greater emphasis on wealth and economic growth.

“The Irish model places more emphasis on targeting State transfers towards those most in need,” he said, though he accepts that many people might disagree. “Perception of things is often badly managed, but the truth is that we are quite socially equitable here.

“Our model is more similar to the Scandinavian countries, which would be a model for a very progressive tax system. Our benefits and our State transfers are very helpful for the weakest rural areas.”

He said that the decentralisation of public sector roles has also been welcome, but it has had a far lesser impact than these State transfers in terms of balancing weaker median incomes.

“The focus of decentralisation was mostly on just moving around of people in lesser roles,” he said. “It was mostly the movement of the management of services, with no real decentralisation of autonomy; that stayed in Dublin and has remained fairly restricted so far.

“The big picture is that we have a good system in terms of the social transfers, with a good dispersal of employment in public sector areas. Of course, in a sector like health, it can be hard to find people with the skills who want to work in rural areas, so the roles can remain unfilled.

“Young doctors are not just looking for jobs for themselves. They are also thinking of work for their spouse, or opportunities for their children.”

Median Household Gross Income 2016, from ‘Income distribution and Redistribution in Ireland: A Geographical Exploration’, by Prof Jim Walsh.

The book ‘Income distribution and Redistribution in Ireland’ — which is also available to read and download at www.maynoothuniversity.ie — also contains income heat maps, which show a far more even rural-urban dispersal of incomes as each decade goes by.

Regional population size is less of a factor than one might presume. Beyond the five largest cities, there is no statistical link between a town’s population size and median household incomes.

For example, Maynooth (14,585 people in 2016) is of similar size to Killarney or Tullamore but it has a median income 67% greater. In fact, Maynooth has the third highest median household gross income after Malahide and Celbridge. Large county towns like Tralee, Carlow, Wexford, Letterkenny and Sligo have much smaller median incomes than might be expected.

Prof Walsh concludes that the extent of commuting is a key influence on the variation in incomes between towns.

“We are seeing more people living in rural areas, but communing to work in urban areas,” he said. “There are many people working in the main cities, but living 30-40km outside of those cities. For Tralee or Killarney, that average commute might be more like 5km to 12km.

“The appeal is probably greater for coastal areas than inland, and greater for people commuting two days and working remotely for three days. They may opt for higher urban wages, but want to live in a rural area in a more spacious house with a bigger garden. They’re trading off a commute for the better lifestyle.”

Prof Walsh said this trade-off is more evident among younger couples, people in their 30s and 40s, often dual-income households.

“There are, of course, many people commuting in a car on their own. It points to a more car-based society. There are many aspects of this social change which could be seen as being unsustainable in the long term.”

The book unearths a wealth of interesting pictures of how society is evolving in Ireland: the role of retail and hospitality incomes in certain rural regions; the role of multinational corporations and manufacturing in Cork, Limerick and Waterford; regional pictures of how declining numbers in farming are being offset by different industries and public sector roles from one region to another.

'Income distribution and Redistribution in Ireland: A Geographical Exploration’, by Professor Jim Walsh, Maynooth University.