Heineken says it still plans to exit Russia and take €300m loss

The story by investigative website Follow The Money reported that Heineken is still operating in Russia, including by selling its non-Heineken international brands such as Amstel, and by launching new products.
Heineken says it still plans to exit Russia and take €300m loss

"In the meantime, our local colleagues are doing what they can to keep the business going to avoid nationalisation and to ensure their livelihoods are not at risk," Heineken said.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 07:49
ToSterling

Brewer Heineken still plans to exit Russia and sell its business there at a loss this year, it said on Wednesday, after a Dutch media report questioned whether it had followed through on its March 2022 promise to leave the country.

The story by investigative website Follow The Money reported that Heineken is still operating in Russia, including by selling its non-Heineken international brands such as Amstel, and by launching new products.

"We’re working hard to transfer our business to a viable buyer in very challenging circumstances and at significant financial loss to the company," Heineken said in a statement.

It said it expects a €300m impairment on the business when it is sold, likely in the first half of 2023.

"In the meantime, our local colleagues are doing what they can to keep the business going to avoid nationalisation and to ensure their livelihoods are not at risk," Heineken said.

"There is no exchange of funds between Heineken and our local business in Russia, and we do not receive any dividends or royalties,” it added.

- Reuters 

More in this section

Danone To Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs Danone revenue surges as higher food prices boost profit
Thermo Fisher doubles profits on back of covid treatments Thermo Fisher doubles profits on back of covid treatments
HSBC green advert banned HSBC lifts CEO Quinn's pay and eyes special payout after profit jump
<p>Domino’s woes reflect the pain rising inflation is inflicting on both consumers and corporations.</p>

Domino’s Pizza plunges most on record as customers shun price hikes

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd