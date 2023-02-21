Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza firm misses revenue estimates

Holiday Inn owner IHG missed full-year revenue expectations as it was impacted by covid curbs in China, while a $750m (€702m) share buyback did little to cushion a drop in its share price.
While the tourism industry is gradually recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic, hotel chains have seen an uneven recovery in China as a rise in covid infections in the final quarter of the year led to indefinite restrictions.
IHG, which also owns the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe chains, reported full-year revenue of $1.84bn and a 55% rise in operating profit from reportable segments of $828m, both of which missed expectations.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.89bn and operating profit of $831m. The shares closed slightly lower in the session. Despite the miss, IHG said it would buy back additional shares worth $750m after the company completed a share buyback worth $500m in January.
The company also proposed a 10% rise in final dividend. "While IHG has underperformed peers in the last month with broadly flat performance ... we think the market was expecting a full year beat. However, higher-than-expected buybacks and dividend do offset this," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
"Now that covid restrictions have lifted, things have quickly returned to normal, travel for the Chinese New Year was almost back to 2019 levels," chief financial officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said.
The owner said revenue per available room across the regions in the second half of the year exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019.