Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza firm misses revenue estimates

While the tourism industry is gradually recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic, hotel chains have seen an uneven recovery in China.

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 16:26
Radhika Anilkumar

Holiday Inn owner IHG missed full-year revenue expectations as it was impacted by covid curbs in China, while a $750m (€702m) share buyback did little to cushion a drop in its share price. 

While the tourism industry is gradually recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic, hotel chains have seen an uneven recovery in China as a rise in covid infections in the final quarter of the year led to indefinite restrictions.

IHG, which also owns the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe chains, reported full-year revenue of $1.84bn and a 55% rise in operating profit from reportable segments of $828m, both of which missed expectations.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.89bn and operating profit of $831m. The shares closed slightly lower in the session. Despite the miss, IHG said it would buy back additional shares worth $750m after the company completed a share buyback worth $500m in January.

The company also proposed a 10% rise in final dividend. "While IHG has underperformed peers in the last month with broadly flat performance ... we think the market was expecting a full year beat. However, higher-than-expected buybacks and dividend do offset this," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

"Now that covid restrictions have lifted, things have quickly returned to normal, travel for the Chinese New Year was almost back to 2019 levels," chief financial officer Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson said.

The owner said revenue per available room across the regions in the second half of the year exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019. 

Reuters

