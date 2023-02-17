PRIME co-owners KSI and Logan Paul report $250m in retail sales

Social media personalities and co-owners of the popular PRIME drink, KSI and Logan Paul have revealed that the company made $250m (€234.8m) in retail sales last year.

Speaking on the Australian radio show, Kyle and Jackie O, the former rivals-turned-business partners said that last year alone, the duo cleared "$250m in retail sales and $110m (€103.3m) gross internally."

The pair also revealed that the company raked in $45m (€42.3m) in Prime sales in January alone, telling the radio hosts, "We definitely cracked the code. We hit a few really important things that are a staple marketing ploy of this generation."

The hydration and energy drink company co-owned by UK Rapper and social media personality, KSI and US Youtuber, Logan Paul has made headlines worldwide following reports of fights breaking out among customers in a race to get their hands on the product.

In Ireland, the drinks have not officially been made available, leading to resellers across the country applying major markups on the price of PRIME, with reports of some outlets in Cork city charging as much as €18 for one 500ml bottle.

On its official website, a 12-pack of the popular drink costs just under €28, with the enormous price hikes seen in Cork reflecting a markup of over 750%.

Despite its popularity, none of Ireland's staple supermarket chains are selling the product, with the vast majority of PRIME drinks in Ireland being bought and sold in smaller convenience stores and e-smoke outlets.

Co-owner KSI has called out the extortionate markups, telling the BBC that he hates the resale markets, saying it is "taking advantage" of its customers.

Containing over 200mg of caffeine per 500mls, dieticians have warned that Prime's energy drinks may not be suitable for younger cohorts - the social media stars' key demographics.

Despite its successful marketing campaigns mainly targeting the influencers' young audience, the official website warns that energy drinks are not suitable for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant, or individuals sensitive to caffeine.