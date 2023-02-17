TikTok to open second Irish data centre

TikTok has announced that they are finalising plans for second data centre in Ireland with a third-party service provider.

This is in addition to a site it announced last year, with the new location announced as part of plans to open two more data centres in Europe, TikTok's European general manager for operations, Rich Waterworth said this morning.

Writing in a blog post, Mr Waterworth told investors, "We are at an advanced stage of finalising a plan for a second data centre in Ireland with a third party service provider, in addition to the site announced last year."

"We're also in talks to establish a third data centre in Europe to further complement our planned operations in Ireland. European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024."

Additionally, the general operations manager also announced that its physical European Transparency and Accountability Centre in Dublin would open next month.

In recent months, TikTok has been aiming to assure regulators that its users' personal data cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or anyone else under Beijing's influence.

As part of its effort to alleviate concerns, the social-media app said that European TikTok user data will begin migrating this year, continuing into 2024.

Mr Waterworth also reported an average of 125 million monthly active users in the EU between August last year to January 2023, which has subjected it to harsher EU content rules under the Digital Services Act. The DSA labels companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms.

The European Commission has given online platforms and search engines until today to publish their monthly active users, with substantial fines at risk for those who do not comply.

The Chinese company also reported over 5,000 European employees, working across 10 countries including Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

In June last year, TikTok announced plans to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland as part of its expansion plans, which would bring its overall headcount in Ireland to over 3,000.