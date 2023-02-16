Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Higher Education Authority, NTR, Heneghan, Starcircle, Bank of Ireland and Greystar Ireland.

Dr Fiona Maloney has been appointed as director of the national tertiary office with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and SOLAS. The office has 13 courses under development for co-delivery by the collaborating institutions, starting this September. Dr Maloney will coordinate, support, and monitor the implementation of the FEHE Pathways framework nationally. She has extensive experience in education having served as director of further education and training at the ETBI since 2017, delivering of complex national transformational projects across the ETB and FET networks. Dr Maloney holds a Doctorate in Education from DCU and degrees from TCD, Maynooth University and UCD.

Joginder Anand has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board of NTR, a developer of constructs and operates renewable energy projects in over 50 locations across six European countries, specialising in wind, solar and energy storage. Joginder trained as a qualified lawyer and began his career at international law firm, Berwin Leighton Paisner, spending 15 years there as an equity partner. He is senior counsel in the legal division of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). Earlier in his career at ADIA, he held the roles of senior legal advisor to the real estate department and COO of the real estate and infrastructure department.

Holly Geoghegan has been appointed as operations manager with communications firm Heneghan, a newly created role. She joined in 2022 as office manager and executive assistant. She will now manage and coordinate operational processes across the organisation including client support services, finance, HR, general operations, business development and board administration. She holds a degree from Dublin Business School, and has a background in business administration and project management. She previously served as office manager at Future Analytics Consulting in Dublin, and as project coordinator at Brand Learning in London. Holly continues to serve as executive assistant to the managing director.

Paddy O’Connell has been appointed in a senior business development role with talent sourcing engine Starcircle, based in Cork. He brings 20 years’ experience in recruitment and talent management. He was previously MD of Berkley Group, where he now sits on the board as a non-executive director. Starcircle helps companies solve critical talent challenges by broadening the field of vision towards long-term solutions. He will work closely with CEO James Galvin and the senior leadership team to develop a greater footprint across specific markets, with immediate emphasis on the Life Sciences sector in Ireland as it strives towards digital transformation.

Lucy Ryan has been appointed as head of food and beverage sector with Bank of Ireland on its business banking sectors team. Lucy will focus on growing the bank’s food and beverage lending and funding operations, guiding and working with businesses in the food and beverage industry. She brings over 25 years’ experience working with major food, beverage and alcohol companies including Diageo, C&C Group and Valeo Foods in Ireland, Italy and the UK. She joins Bank of Ireland from BFree Foods, a Dublin-based provider of gluten-free bread and bakery products. She holds a degree in languages from UCC and a post-grad from UCD Smurfit Business school.

Miguel Fitzgerald has been promoted to the role of investment director at Greystar Ireland, the residential real estate investment and development management company with over €500m deployed in the Irish market. Fitzgerald, who is from Dublin, has ten years of experience in real estate investment and asset management. Prior to joining Greystar in 2020, he worked for international firms in Madrid and Dublin. He holds a degree in Property Studies from TU Dublin and a Masters from University College Cork. More recently he completed certificates in real estate from the University of Oxford and Harvard Business School.