Netflix finally clamps down on password sharing: What next for streaming services

In a long-awaited move, streaming site Netflix has announced that it’s started clamping down on password sharing. Although it hasn’t begun doing this in Ireland yet, it’s in the post. Bad news for those of us who’ve been trying to save a few quid by piggybacking on someone else’s account.

It was inevitable really. For most of the past 10 years, Netflix has been at the forefront of the streaming revolution. The service grew exponentially over that timeframe, peaking at 220m subscribers. But then other streamers began to move in.

Disney Plus launched in Ireland less than two weeks into the first lockdown. The timing — from their point of view at least — could not have been better. The service suddenly had a captive audience who had money left over from all of the things we couldn’t enjoy during that period.

Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers last year, and its stock price tumbled. On April 20, it fell by no less than 35% — wiping $50bn off its market capitalisation in a matter of hours.

As competitors pile into the market, Netflix has been scrambling to plug the hole in the boat and find new ways of generating revenue.

Last November, the company announced a new service, ‘Basic with Ads’ and made it available in 12 countries, including the US and UK but not including Ireland.

According to Netflix chief operating officer, Greg Peters, this new service gives you “a wide variety of great TV shows and movies”, but video quality won’t exceed 720p, and you also have to tolerate an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour.

This basic service also omits a number of movies and TV shows due to licensing restrictions, and nor will you be able to download anything.

Then there’s the password-sharing clampdown. It’s estimated that 33% of account holders share their log-in details with multiple users.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison and switching site Bonkers.ie points out that under Netflix’s terms and conditions, two devices can log in at any one time with a Standard plan and four devices or screens can log in at any one time with a Premium plan. However, these users are all supposed to be living in the same household.

Until now, Netflix had no real way of stopping anyone sharing their account details with a friend, family member or relative living outside the home. Indeed, back in 2017 Netflix even appeared to acknowledge the practice when it tweeted ‘Love is sharing a password’.

“However,” says Mr Cassidy, “it’s no longer in love with password sharing and its new plans are aimed at stopping the practice. Which may be good for Netflix’s bottom line. But not so good for our pockets.”

Netflix has been trialling the blocking of password sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru in recent months, with a view to extending the practice worldwide. However there has been some confusion around the plans, with Netflix initially publishing details on its website before pulling them down a day later saying they had been put up in error.

“Under the plans, it appears Netflix will establish a ‘primary location’ where the account holder normally accesses their account. And then anyone outside this primary location will be blocked from accessing the account and encouraged to sign up for their own account instead.”

For a user to be considered part of this ‘primary location’, and to ensure that a Netflix account is not being shared outside of the household where it’s registered, users must connect their viewing device — such as a TV, mobile phone or tablet — to the wifi in their home, open the Netflix app and watch something on the streaming service at least once every 31 days.

Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn in the popular new Netflix film 'Your Place or Mine'.

As Cassidy points out, this means that a college student living away and using their parents’ account has to come home at least once a month.

If you’re travelling however, you can request a code for seven days of unfettered access. And if you’re holidaying for two weeks, you can request an additional seven days.

Account holders can buy plans that allow more users (up to four) on the same account, but as before, this is restricted to people living within the same household.

Netflix has also been trialing ‘paid sharing’ where an account holder can pay for an extra person, living outside the account holder’s home to access the service. This allows up to two extra members on the account, who can access from any location and whose membership is paid for by the account holder. These extra memberships or ‘sub-accounts’ cost less than the basic plan that Netflix offers.

So when can we expect these new restrictions to hit us?

“There is no word yet on when Netflix will bring this to Ireland though it was recently extended to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, and it’s rumoured to be launching in the UK in March — so we can’t be too far behind.”

Netflix has three distinct streaming plans in Ireland. All three include unlimited, ad-free programmes and films, and you can cancel at any time. However Netflix no longer offers any type of free trial period.

The Basic plan starts at €8.99 per month, which is hard to argue with when you take into account the sheer scale and bank of content that’s now available to view. This plan however only allows you to stream on one device at any one time and does not include streaming in high definition.

The Standard plan starts at €14.99 a month and includes all of the above plus HD streaming and the ability to view on two devices simultaneously.

The Premium plan costs €20.99 a month. This plan comes with all of the above but with the inclusion of 4K and HDR streaming, and the option to stream content on up to four devices at any one time.

As well as being able to stream content from multiple devices, online or using the Netflix app, subscribers have the added option to download episodes of their favourite shows to watch offline or while on the go.

There is no shortage of alternative streaming service providers out there at the moment of course. Prime Video — the Amazon offering — costs £5.99 (sterling) per month and currently enjoys just over 100 million subscribers worldwide.

Now TV offers a range of packages starting at €10 for some basic sports options and rising to €39 per month for premium sport access. There’s also a cinema membership for €15.

Apple TV costs €6.99 a month, and while the range of shows available isn’t anything like Prime or Netflix right now, it’s expanding continually — and there are a number of award-winning shows that are streamed exclusively from the site.