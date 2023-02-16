Irish hotel group Dalata to open first London Maldron

Ireland's largest hotel group, Dalata has announced the opening of its first ever London Maldron hotel, marking the company's 18th UK location.

The North London property was acquired by Dalata for just under €50m and is located near Arsenal's Emirates Stadium at Finsbury Park.

Prior to the new hotel's opening scheduled for summer 2023, Dalata will invest over €2m into the property's enhancement, with expectations of stabilised annual earnings of €4m.

Founded in 2007, the Maldron and Clayton hotel owner's portfolio has grown to include over 50 primarily 4-star hotels situated in city-centre locations with over 10,950 rooms across 29 owned properties, 18 leased, and three management contracts.

Its newest property will create 50 local jobs and marks a continued expansion by Dalata into the UK and Continental Europe.

"London is a key strategic growth market for Dalata. We are very excited to be opening our first Maldron hotel in the city in advance of our Maldron in Shoreditch which is currently under construction," said Dalata CEO, Dermot Crowley.

"This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity to operate a new, sustainably built, hotel in a vibrant and developing area as we continue our ambitious UK expansion plan."

Last November, the group celebrated the opening of its 50th hotel, establishing its first Clayton property in Scotland and second overall, including its Glasgow city Maldron Hotel.

In a trading update last December, the hotel owner said it expected to surpass €500m in revenue by the end of 2022 which would have been a first in the company’s history.