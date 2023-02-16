Clare software provider HRLocker to create 50 remote jobs

Lahinch-based software solutions provider, HRLocker, has announced plans to hire 50 new staff over the next two years.

The move will double the firm's existing workforce, which now stands at 50, with jobs in tech development, sales and marketing hoping to be filled by 2025. The company has confirmed that the jobs will be remote.

The firm's headcount expansion follows a recent €2m fundraise which will help drive the company's ambitious growth plans.

As part of its expansion, the company hopes to break ground in new international markets, expand its product offering, and grow its core customer base in Ireland and the UK.

Under the leadership of CEO Adam Coleman, the HRTech provider has doubled its workforce since 2021, without any external capital.

Since the pandemic, which accelerated the digital transformation of HR, the firm has experienced a significant upturn.

Designed for SMEs, the platform automates many administrative elements of Human Resources workflows like HR and Payroll reporting, telling consumers it is the "only GDPR-compliant HR software solution employers need."

“As flexible, remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, technologies that enhance employee experience and maximise engagement are in greater demand,” said CEO Adam Coleman.

“Organisations want their HR people focused on higher, more business-critical activities, that align with company-wide strategies and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging, not spending their time on form-filling and data entry.

"The expansion of our team means we can continue to deliver these tailored solutions so businesses can manage and engage their people at scale, regardless of location.”