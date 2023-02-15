Tipperary firm SYS reports revenue growth of 33% to €2.9m

The firm grew its assets to €300m in 2022 following its acquisition of Dublin-based financial advisor PGM
CEO of SYS Group, Tony Delaney who founded the company in 2015. Photo: Johnny Bambury/Source Photography

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:01
Emer Walsh

Nenagh-headquartered financial services firm, SYS Group grew its annual revenue by €710,000 in December, ending 2022 with a total of €2.9m.

Following its acquisition of PGM Financial Services in December, the Tipperary company increased its assets to €300m, absorbing €40m from the Dublin-based firm.

Last year’s total revenue rose annually by 33%, with the firm forecasting another positive year, with further plans for expansion.

“2022 was a landmark year in terms of the growth of the business. I believe 2023 will be a similarly positive year for SYS Group, as the financial services sector continues to grow and the company will likely benefit from continued consolidation,” said SYS CEO, Tony Delaney.

Founded by Mr Delaney in 2015, the firm has also announced eleven new roles, increasing its employee headcount 40 people, with plans to grow its workforce further to 50 people in 2023.

Last year also saw the firm’s establishment on SYS Tax, the company’s newest advisory service, with SYS Mortgages also growing revenue by 37%.

In addition to its PGM acquisition, SYS also worked with Irish accountancy firm Quintas to become an official fundraising partner for the firm’s Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) innovation fund.

“The steps we have made to broaden our service offering and deepen our talent pool will serve the business extremely well for years to come," Mr Delaney added.

Headquartered in Nenagh, SYS Group also has offices in Cork, Dublin and Waterford, incorporating its branches including SYS Private, Financial Planning, Mortgages, Tax and Millennial Money Coach. 

Since its inception, the firm has grown its client base to over 6,000, with a headcount set to increase to 50 employees by the end of this year.

