Decathlon begin recruiting for new Limerick store 

International sports retailer Decathlon has begun recruiting to fill positions in its new Limerick store, set to open this spring.

The retailer has signed a 25-year lease to open a 50,000-square-foot store in Limerick’s Parkway Retail Park.

The store will cater for 70 sports, and feature “sports experience zones” such as a climbing wall, cycling track, indoor gym, football pitch, basketball court, and an outdoor area for fitness, as well as an on-site café.

The “sports experience” concept follows that already operating at Decathlon’s flagship store in Ballymun in Dublin — the first Irish store opened by the retailer in 2020, after a €13 million investment.

The new Limerick store will be Decathlon’s second store in Ireland and is scheduled to open in spring of this year.

Job roles

Decathlon Ireland has announced that it is now hiring for the Limerick store, with applications open for management and retail roles as well as positions for specialist sports advisors.

The company is accepting CVs for management and sports advisor positions this month, with recruitment days between the end of February and mid-March, and start dates for new employees at the beginning of April.

The company is also currently accepting CV applications for positions on the Limerick retail team.

The Limerick store will join ten other retailers at Parkway Retail Park, including TK Maxx, Currys, Elverys, Home Focus, and Costa.

Founded in 1976 in France by Michel Leclercq, Decathlon has grown into a global leader in supplying sports gear and equipment, with over 1,600 stores worldwide and 93,000 employees, in more than 69 countries.

Decathlon Sports Ireland Ltd reported revenues of over €37m in Ireland last year, more than double the 2020 figures when the Ballymun outlet first opened.

In their annual accounts filed last year, the French retailer said they were also looking for premises or plots to expand its Irish store network in Cork, Galway, Waterford, and Dublin.