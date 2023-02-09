AstraZeneca boss says company chose Ireland over Britain based on tax rate         

Chief executive Pascal Soriot also pointed to Ireland’s commitment to rapidly delivering green energy over the next few years as another reason why this country was more attractive for the Cambridge-based drug maker
AstraZeneca boss says company chose Ireland over Britain based on tax rate         

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said UK tax rate 'was discouraging'.

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 17:59

AstraZeneca said it chose Ireland for a new manufacturing facility instead of Britain because of punitive tax rates.

The British-based drugmaker initially wanted to make a recent €335m investment in the UK, but “the tax rate was discouraging”, chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a briefing with journalists. 

“You need an environment that gives you good returns and incentive to invest,” he said. 

Mr Soriot also pointed to Ireland’s commitment to rapidly delivering green energy over the next few years as another reason why this country was more attractive for Cambridge-based AstraZeneca. 

The comments are at odds with the British government’s ambitions to turn the UK into a life-sciences superpower. 

British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the creation of a new science department this week as part of a broader reorganisation.

Other pharmaceuticals leaders have also pointed to the challenges facing Britain, with GSK's Emma Walmsley last week warning Britain was at a “tipping point” if the right decisions were not taken soon. 

Meanwhile, Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson said the UK was at risk of causing long-term damage to its once-vaunted life science sector, which would further limit patients’ access to cutting-edge medicines. 

A drug-pricing agreement between the British government and the pharmaceutical industry has also been criticised in recent months, with drugmakers Eli Lilly and AbbVie pulling out of the voluntary scheme because of surging repayment rates.

The deal caps how much Britain's National Health Service would need to pay for branded medicines, with the industry covering the extra spending in a context where healthcare costs have soared because of the pandemic.

“Now we are told you have to live with what you signed up to, but we didn’t sign up to have to cover the cost of Covid,” Mr Soriot said. 

“What we would like to see is a return to the kind of rebates that we saw in the past," he said. 

Mr Soriot highlighted the need for a variety of people and positions at every level of drug-making, from statisticians, to IT staff and regulatory experts, to build a vibrant industry. 

If Britain wants "a flourishing life sciences sector, we need more than discovery science”, he said. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Irish firm sets gold standard for clinical research in the USA

More in this section

The New York Times 24-Hour Strike New York Times earnings boosted by digital bundling push
Deliveroo funding Deliveroo to cut 300 jobs amid inflation, interest rates, and UK recession fears
Lessor Avolon sees sharp air travel recovery but no quick supply fix Lessor Avolon sees sharp air travel recovery but no quick supply fix
Organisation: AstraZeneca
<p>New roles: (top row) Brian McCabe, Maria Nugent, Raj Mullapudi; (bottom row) Anna Nolan, Des Ryan, Ronny Chirinos-Rodriguez. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.285 s