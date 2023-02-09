Deliveroo to cut 300 jobs amid inflation, interest rates, and UK recession fears

Deliveroo's shares have lost 40% of their value over the last 12 months
Deliveroo to cut 300 jobs amid inflation, interest rates, and UK recession fears

The cuts at the company, which has operations in Britain, Ireland, Belgium, France, and Italy, as well as other markets, will likely fall most heavily in Britain, its largest market.  File photo

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 17:43

Takeaway delivery firm Deliveroo has said it would cut around 9% of its global office workforce, or around 300 roles, as it struggles to become profitable in a tougher consumer environment that has caused orders to slow.

The cuts at the company, which has operations in Britain, Ireland, Belgium, France, and Italy, as well as other markets, will likely fall most heavily in Britain, its largest market.    

"We are experiencing record high inflation, rising interest rates, an energy crisis and fears of a recession in the UK," said founder and chief executive Will Shu in an online company post. "We have to run our business in the most efficient way possible to withstand these challenges, and take a hard look at our cost base," he said. 

Deliveroo has grown rapidly since it was founded in London a decade ago, and its delivery riders are not affected by the announcement. Along with rivals Just Eat and Uber Eats, its growth accelerated during the pandemic when people stuck at home ordered more meals. 

Order numbers, however, slipped in its last quarter, even though their total value rose as restaurants increased prices.

Mr Shu said the economic situation was now tougher and the company needed to sharpen focus on profitability after breaking even in the second half of 2022. "We now face serious and unforeseen economic headwinds," he said in the blog. "Quite bluntly, our fixed cost base is too big for our business," he said. 

Economic headwinds and rising interest rates have hit technology companies, leading global firms to shed more than 150,000 workers as they rein in costs to ride out a global downturn. 

Deliveroo floated in March 2021 but the stock has struggled to retain its early valuation since. The shares have lost 40% of their value over the last 12 months. 

Read More

Deliveroo achieves breakeven in second half

Irish Examiner and Reuters

More in this section

The New York Times 24-Hour Strike New York Times earnings boosted by digital bundling push
Lessor Avolon sees sharp air travel recovery but no quick supply fix Lessor Avolon sees sharp air travel recovery but no quick supply fix
Pfizer takeover approach of AstraZeneca AstraZeneca boss says company chose Ireland over Britain based on tax rate         
Place: BritainOrganisation: Deliveroo
<p>New roles: (top row) Brian McCabe, Maria Nugent, Raj Mullapudi; (bottom row) Anna Nolan, Des Ryan, Ronny Chirinos-Rodriguez. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.297 s