SL Controls to create 100 new Irish jobs amid expansion plans

The new jobs will bring the software integration firm's Irish headcount to 220
SL Controls is today (Feb 9 2003) announcing the creation of 100 new jobs over the next three years. Pictured at the announcement are: (L-R) SL Controls Commercial Director Darragh McMorrow, Director of People & Culture Shauna Ryan and CEO Keith Moran

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 07:34
Emer Walsh

Software integration firm SL Controls is to create 100 new highly skilled jobs in Ireland as part of their global expansion plans.

The announcement follows significant growth projections for SL Controls, with the new jobs being created by mid-2025.

Established in 2002, the firm provides equipment system integrated solutions to industries including medtech, pharma and healthcare, already employing 120 people across their Limerick, Dublin Galway and Sligo offices.

From 2020 to 2022, the company increased its turnover by 43% to €12.6m. It is projected to further increase by another 68% over the next three years with the aim to reach €21m turnover by 2025.

In July 2021, it announced that it was being acquired by global IT group NNIT, which is one of Denmark’s largest IT operators with more than 3,000 employees worldwide and offices across Europe, North America and Asia.

The company has been building its workforce steadily over the past decade and the new jobs bringing the employee headcount to a total of 220.

The jobs will be in the engineering field and will be based across Ireland with many of the roles ‘location independent’ to meet the needs of the company’s clients who are located across the globe.

The company is looking to fill both project management and technical roles, with technical positions including software developers, senior automation engineers, senior software engineers, validation and compliance engineers as well as senior and intermediate MES engineers.

Speaking on the company's expansions, SL Controls CEO and co-founder Keith Moran said they were delighted to announce their strategic growth plans.

"Joining forces with NNIT has further enhanced our service offering to meet our customers’ global requirements for fully integrated solutions across the Operational Technology and Information Technology layers. 

"This has led to an increase in both clients and the level of work across Ireland, the U.S. and Europe. We look forward to welcoming new team members over the coming months.”

