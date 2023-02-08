Bord Bia grooms sales leaders for US and global markets

Jessica Prendergast, New York-based Bord Bia Talent Academy fellowship member, loves her job promoting Irish food and drink in the US market. She talks to John Daly

Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports reached a record €13.5 billion in 2021.

To continue this upward trend, Bord Bia is actively seeking to recruit and retain top class talent for this dynamic and growing sector, with its Talent Academy offering fully-funded masters programmes to act as an incubator for future food and drink industry leaders seeking major career opportunities.

Over 80% of the alumni of the Marketing Fellowship are retained in relevant food industry roles upon graduating from the 18-month programme, reflecting the demand that exists for employment at home and abroad.

Successful applicants will be placed within a leading international food and drink company such as Mars, McDonalds, Nestlé, Tesco and Unilever. Placement cities include New York, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Madrid, Milan, Dusseldorf, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Jessica Prendergast came to her dream job under the most difficult of circumstances — right in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Beginning the Fellowship in the height of lockdown was a challenge in terms of getting to know and understand my clients’ businesses and advise them on the North American market remotely,” she recalled of those challenging early days.

“Asking questions, seeking help from my Bord Bia supervisors and networking in the industry all allowed me to build up my knowledge, while the modules in the Masters program gave me the tools I needed to achieve my objectives.”

A job clearly in the ‘no two days the same’ category, she quickly accustomed herself to a busy schedule where energy and adaptability were amongst the key requirements: “The Fellowship gives you flexibility to plan your own week and each one is different. Each client brief is unique, meaning one day I could be out in stores doing competitor analysis, on another I am engaging with supply chain partners, attending a Trade Show or meeting with customers in any given week.”

She works with four Irish clients across a range of sectors including meat, dairy and prepared consumer foods.

“Each company is at a different stage of entering the US market, for some they are determining what the opportunity is, for others they have customers on board and need feet on the street to help grow their business further.”

From the word go, the job offered opportunities in different sectors across the USA’s enormous land mass: “During my first two months I settled in New York, supported one of my clients at a trade show in California and also a range launch in Texas.”

It was certainly a whirlwind start, she readily agreed: “For the launch I was in Dallas meeting customers in stores and getting feedback on the products — where the response was brilliant. Then to finish the day I grabbed a Stetson and headed to the rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum, which was an amazing experience.

“Depending on your brief, the opportunities to travel are great fun, and in a country like the US really helps your overall knowledge of the market. Every city has its own personality and culinary speciality to try.”

Jessica agrees that being Irish in places like New York and Boston does help as a persuasive calling card for potential clients.

“There is something very special about being Irish in New York. I have found we all look out for each other and if we can help we will try our best to, both professionally and personally. I am grateful for the friends I have made and the network we have built.”

She readily agrees that Ireland’s reputation for high-quality food and drink makes representing Irish brands in the USA a rewarding experience: “Everyone is excited to taste our food and learn about the incredible brands and people behind them.

“I work with some fantastic brands but naturally, like all projects, there are times when things take longer to move forward, which can be challenging. For me, I want my clients to succeed and to support them as best I can on their journey in the US market.”

In terms of Jessica’s personal life, the Big Apple has proven a memorable experience so far — especially landing a job and apartment right in the heart of the action.

“I’m lucky enough to live in midtown Manhattan, right in the heart of the action. From finding the best dollar pizza slice — they do actually exist, but are hard to find — to marching with Ireland in the New York Pride Parade, or seeing Katie Taylor fight in Madison Square Garden, there is always something exciting happening. Going to a taping of ‘The View with Whoppi Goldberg’ was definitely another highlight.”

Bord Bia promoting Irish beef in the USA: Henry Horkan, Bord Bia; Mark Giosi and Frank Vitale of Roche Bros, a premium retailer chain in Massachusetts stocking Kepak’s Celtic Beef brand of Irish beef: the promotion gave US consumers purchasing Irish beef the chance to win a trip to Ireland.

Jessica also joined O’Donovan Rossa GAA for sport and socialising, a move she would recommend it to anyone moving to a new city: “We reached the final of the New York Ladies Junior Championship this season — next year will be our year.”

For future Bord Bia fellowships, she lists her own highpoints of the last few years: “The opportunity to travel, meet new people and live in one of the most exciting cities in the world is something I will certainly never take for granted. The Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship is ideal for anyone who is hardworking, has an interest in food and drink and is looking to upskill themselves.

“The programme offers the chance to gain exciting overseas industry experience in global locations while also being awarded an internationally recognised Masters from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. During the course you get to hear from some the world’s best food industry educators and business schools including Harvard, IMD, NYU Stern and UCD Smurfit.”

The full scholarship element of the programme and the tax-free bursary offer the chance to work abroad in exciting cities, while also gaining a valuable qualification and professional experience.

“In my case, the Fellowship has been incredible and has set me up perfectly for the next stage of my career in the Irish food and drink industry. I am grateful to Bord Bia for the opportunity. Coming from a food science background, now equipped with a Masters from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and international experience, I will be pursuing a marketing role with one of my clients following completion of the programme.”