Smurfit Kappa earnings jump despite fall in demand 

Irish packaging giant Smurfit Kappa recorded a jump in earnings last year despite inflation creating a “negative effect on the demand environment”, the company said.

In its annual results, the firm posted earnings of €2.3bn, climbing 38% on the previous year, and overall revenue jumped 27% to almost €13bn.

“Set against a year of extraordinary circumstances, 2022 was another highly successful year for the Smurfit Kappa Group,” said Tony Smurfit, Smurfit Kappa Group CEO.

Company earnings for Europe increased by 42% to €1.8bn for the year, driven primarily by input cost recovery through box price increases.

Compared to 2021, the overall increase in recovered fibre prices in 2022 have cost the Group an additional €74m while the increase in energy prices have cost the Group an additional €592m.

Box volumes were down 2% in 2022 against a strong prior year comparative as packaging was in high-demand during the pandemic.

The company witnessed a slowdown particularly in its German and UK markets, being partly offset by a more robust performance in countries such as France and Spain.

“As guided by the Group, this coincided with the partial reversal of the unsustainably high demand levels seen through the pandemic period,” said Mr Smurfit.

“This slowdown was particularly evidenced in the latter part of the year, especially in the month of December, where we saw stock reductions and downtime taken by customers,” he said.

Last April, Smurfit Kappa decided to exit the Russian market. As a result the Group has recorded an exceptional impairment charge of €128m in relation to its Russian operations. The Russian operations form part of the Europe segment.

Smurfit Kappa is expected to deliver a 12% increase in the final dividend to 107.6 cent per share following the positive earnings report.

The company directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage headwinds and have a reasonable expectation that the company have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.